His Son Has Been Treating Him Like A Burden Ever Since He Lost His Wife Of 45 Years, And He Doesn’t Know What He Did Wrong

About two years ago, this 72-year-old man’s wife passed away. They were married for 45 long years and had a son together. And in the wake of the loss, he feels completely lost without her in his life.

“She was my whole world. Now, it’s just me and my son, but he treats me like a bother now, and I don’t know what I did wrong,” he admitted.

Right after his wife died, his son actually visited him a lot, and having a familiar face around his house helped him more than his son ever realized.

More recently, though, his son barely comes around anymore. Plus, when his son actually visits, he can’t help but notice how annoyed he seems.

His son is always telling him that he needs to “stop acting helpless” whenever he asks for assistance with things, such as simply trying to walk steadily.

According to him, he can still nearly manage everything on his own. However, his knees sometimes give out from time to time.

“I don’t want to be seen as weak, but, well, it’s hard sometimes,” he explained.

Rather than being there for him in these instances, his son merely sighs and gets upset with him, claiming that he needs to “manage on his own” and basically do better.

The other day, he hit his breaking point, too. It all began when he reached out to his son and invited him over for dinner on a regular, weekly basis.

