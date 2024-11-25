Mountain Lions In California Are Becoming More Nocturnal In An Effort To Avoid People

Mountain lions in California are becoming more nocturnal in an effort to avoid humans. The wildcats living in the greater Los Angeles area in regions with higher levels of human activity—hikers, cyclists, and joggers—have changed their behavior to adapt to human presence.

Researchers find this encouraging because it means that mountain lions and humans are more likely to be able to coexist.

“People are increasingly enjoying recreating in nature, which is fantastic,” said Ellie Bolas, a co-author of the study and a Ph.D. candidate in the UC Davis Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Conservation Biology.

“This flexibility we see in mountain lion activity is what allows us to share these natural areas together. Mountain lions are doing the work so that coexistence can happen.”

Mountain lions, also known as cougars, pumas, or panthers, are some of the largest wildcats in the United States. They hunt deer, elk, and sometimes smaller mammals like raccoons or rodents.

Mountain lions are solitary creatures. They are most active around dawn and dusk, which helps them avoid the heat.

Many of their prey species are also active at those times, increasing their chances of getting something to eat. However, mountain lions can be nocturnal, too, especially in more populated areas.

“Mountain lions are already nocturnal animals,” Bolas said. “Generally, the mountain lions that live in areas with a lot of recreation—for example, Griffith Park or the Verdugo Mountains—are less likely to be active around dawn or dusk and are more likely to be active at nocturnal times.”

“During daylight, they spend about one more hour resting as compared to the mountain lions that live in more remote areas like the Santa Susana Mountains.”

