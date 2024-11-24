Nearly 4,000 Years After Her Death, The Tomb Of This Egyptian Priestess Has Been Found

Nearly 4,000 years after her death, the ancient tomb of an Egyptian priestess named Idi has been found in Asyut, Egypt.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, she was the only daughter of Djefaihapi I, who was the governor of Asyut during the reign of Pharaoh Sensuret I from 1971 B.C.E. to 1926 B.C.E.

The governor was one of the most important rulers of the territories in ancient Egypt. The Asyut region was also among the richest areas of the time.

This archaeological dig was part of a joint mission between Egyptian and German researchers, and it has been 20 years in the making. Finally, they are now able to glimpse Idi’s burial for the first time since she was interred 3,900 years ago in 1880 B.C.E.

Idi’s burial chamber was in her father’s tomb, which was located in Egypt’s largest non-royal cemetery on the Western Mount of Asyut, about 240 miles south of Cairo. The tomb was 36 feet high and 230 feet across.

The woman was found 45 feet underground on the north side of her father’s large tomb in a pair of coffins stacked inside each other. One of the coffins measured 7.5 feet long, while the other was 8.5 feet long.

They were decorated with elaborate hieroglyphics that illustrate the journey into the afterlife and mention her role as a priestess of Hathor, the goddess of love and protector of women.

The hieroglyphics also call her the “lady of the house,” signifying her as an important figure from an influential family. She lived during Egypt’s Middle Kingdom, which lasted from 2030 to 1640 B.C., and died around the age of 40.

“The preliminary examination works of the woman’s skull and bone remains indicated that she had died at a young age, before she was 40, and had suffered a congenital defect in the foot,” stated Egyptian authorities.

