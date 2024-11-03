New Research Suggests It Would Take Longer Than The Lifespan Of Our Universe For A Typing Monkey To Produce The Works Of Shakespeare By Chance, Meaning The Infinite Monkey Theorem Is Misleading

If you give a monkey a typewriter and enough time, it should eventually be able to bang out the complete works of William Shakespeare. Doesn’t that sound bananas?

This idea is called the Infinite Monkey Theorem and is used to help scientists understand the principles of probability and randomness.

When given an infinite amount of time, a monkey randomly hitting keys on a typewriter can produce the works of Shakespeare entirely by chance, according to the Infinite Monkey Theorem.

However, a new study has found that the theorem is true but is also a bit misleading. It would take much longer than the lifespan of our universe for a typing monkey to randomly produce Shakespeare.

To put that into context, the universe is estimated to last around another 100 trillion years, which is when the last light will go out.

Two mathematicians from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) wanted to test the theorem using the bounds of our finite universe instead of using endless time and resources.

“The Infinite Monkey Theorem only considers the infinite limit, with either an infinite number of monkeys or an infinite time period of monkey labor,” said Stephen Woodcock, an associate professor at UTS.

“We decided to look at the probability of a given string of letters being typed by a finite number of monkeys within a finite time period consistent with estimates for the lifespan of our universe.”

For the purposes of the study, the researchers assumed that a keyboard has 30 keys, including all the letters of the English alphabet and common punctuation marks.

