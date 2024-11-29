Ross Geller’s Famous Moist Maker Turkey Sandwich From Season 5 Of “Friends” Is The Perfect Way To Repurpose Your Thanksgiving Leftovers This Season

istetiana - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Sure, some people might claim that the best part about Thanksgiving is getting to sit around with family for hours on end– watching the parade, debating football games, and just spending quality time together.

Still, let’s face it: everyone knows deep down in their hearts that the true beauty of the holiday is the abundance of food you are not only allowed but expected to eat. Once the clock strikes midnight and Black Friday is upon us, though, the piles of food also turn into our greatest downfall.

I mean, what are you supposed to do with all those containers of mashed potatoes, candied yams, sauteed asparagus, green beans, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce, and the list goes on?

Plus, how many ways can you reinvent days-old turkey without becoming utterly sick of the leftovers and throwing the bird out entirely?

Well, if dealing with the post-Thanksgiving food spread is always the bane of your existence, then you are in luck: because, once again, the famous Friends television series has got you covered.

If you are a Friends superfan, then you might remember when Ross Geller made his famous Thanksgiving leftover turkey sandwich.

The episode from season five was even aptly titled “The One With Ross’ Sandwich.” Don’t you just love how straightforward Friends is?

Anywho, Ross’ famous leftover turkey sandwich can be the perfect savior for your post-Thanksgiving blues. You just cannot let the questionable name of the sandwich– “The Moist Maker”– discourage you. Let’s dive into the full recipe below.

Ross Geller’s “Moist Maker” Sandwich

istetiana – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Ingredients:

3 Slices of Sourdough Bread

1/2 Cup Turkey Gravy

4-6 Oz. Shredded Leftover Turkey Meat

1/4 Cup Leftover Sweet Potatoes

1/4 Cup Leftover Stuffing

1/4 Cup Leftover Cranberry Sauce

1/3 Cup Mixed Greens

3 Tablespoons Mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Buttermilk

1/2 Teaspoon Minced Sage

1/2 Teaspoon Minced Thyme

1/2 Teaspoon Minced Rosemary

1/2 Teaspoon Minced Chives

The first step in this classic recipe is to create Ross’ buttermilk-herb mayonnaise. So, add your buttermilk and mayonnaise to a small bowl before whisking them together. Then, fold in the sage, thyme, rosemary, and chives before setting the spread aside.

Next, you should begin toasting your slices of bread. If you could not have guessed it from the name, the Moist Maker has a lot of moisture. So, giving your bread a crispy edge will help your sandwich stand up against the juiciness.

The third step is arguably the most important step and is what truly gives this sandwich its name. In between your two traditional sandwich bread slices, there will be a third slice of bread– known as the moist maker layer– that is soaked in gravy.

So, start by warming up your turkey gravy either in the microwave or on the stovetop until it is steaming. Then, transfer the gravy into a shallow bowl before dredging one piece of bread in the gravy. Don’t forget to cover both sides! Then, you can let the bread soak in the liquid gold until you are ready to assemble the sandwich.

Since we are utilizing Thanksgiving leftovers that have (hopefully) been stored in the fridge, you should now work on reheating the turkey, sweet potatoes, and stuffing until they are piping hot. Any method of reheating is fine, whether you use the microwave, stovetop, or oven.

And finally, the last step is to put all of these yummy pieces together. You should start by laying down one piece of your toasted bread. Then, spread on a layer of cranberry sauce before topping that with a generous helping of stuffing and turkey.

Next, you should top the turkey layer with the gravy-soaked bread slice. On top of the moist maker, you can add a layer of sweet potatoes, more turkey, and mixed greens.

Lastly, you should spread that buttermilk-herb mayonnaise on the second slice of toasted bread before placing it face-down on top of your sandwich. And voila, you are left with one (delicious) behemoth of a meal!

Ross’ Moist Maker Sandwich combines all of the beloved flavors of Thanksgiving– from sweet cranberry to savory turkey and mouthwatering gravy– to give you a few last nostalgic bites before chucking the rest of the leftovers.

Plus, while making this sandwich will honor the Friends legacy, you will also be helping minimize food waste this holiday season– one Moist Maker at a time.