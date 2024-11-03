She Accidentally Flirted With Her Best Friend’s New Boyfriend Because She Didn’t Recognize Him, And Now Her Friend Is Icing Her Out

This 28-year-old woman and her best friend Amy, who’s 27, have been extremely close ever since they were in high school. But, while Amy always used to tell her everything, that changed after her friend entered a new relationship.

According to her, Amy started dating a guy a few months ago, and the pair is super private. That’s why she hadn’t met her friend’s boyfriend yet.

“Amy would tell me bits and pieces, but nothing specific,” she said.

Then, just last weekend, she was invited to a little gathering at Amy’s place, and she was finally supposed to get introduced to Amy’s boyfriend.

She wound up arriving a bit late, though, and when she walked in, her friend was in the kitchen. At the same time, she spotted a very attractive guy standing by himself.

“So naturally, I went over to chat,” she recalled.

She and the guy hit it off quickly, and she really liked his “dry” sense of humor. Once they’d been talking for a while, she even decided to jokingly ask, “Where have you been hiding, and why aren’t we dating?”

She immediately knew something was wrong when the guy went silent. She came to realize that Amy was standing right behind him, too, staring at her with a horrific look.

At that point, the guy finally introduced himself as Jake, her best friend’s boyfriend.

