She Accidentally Spilled Red Wine On Her Sister’s Wedding Dress But Won’t Pay To Replace The Gown Since It Cost Thousands Of Dollars

This woman’s sister just tied the knot last week, and she had the privilege of being her sister’s Maid of Honor. She realized how much her sister was looking forward to the event, too, which took over a year to plan.

“And I know it was a huge deal for her,” she recalled.

However, tragedy struck during the reception when she accidentally spilled red wine on her sister’s wedding gown.

It all began when she got asked to help out with a couple of things, which included holding her sister’s wine glass for a minute.

Then, while she was just standing there with the drink, one of her cousins came up behind her and surprised her with a hug.

She was totally caught off guard, too, and the next thing she knew, red wine was spilling all down the front of her sister’s dress.

“My sister was really upset, and I felt awful,” she said.

So, after the wedding, her sister gave her a call and asked if she’d cover the cost of a brand-new dress or at least cover the cost of cleaning the original gown. Honestly, though, she doesn’t think that’s fair.

She understands why her sister is so upset, but the spilled wine was a complete accident, and she cannot afford to replace such an expensive dress.

