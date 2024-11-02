She Accused Her Husband Of Cheating Since He Suddenly Got Fit And Cared About His Hygiene, But He Was Really Just Trying To Get Some Attention From Her In Their Relationship

Throughout this woman’s marriage, her husband has never cared much about his appearance. Sure, he maintained a healthy weight, brushed his teeth twice a day, and showered daily.

“But he dresses for comfort, doesn’t work out, cuts his own hair, doesn’t shave on the weekends, and never puts anything on that makes him smell good other than deodorant,” she detailed.

Recently, though, his habits have seemingly changed overnight. Her husband suddenly started going to the gym, losing 20 pounds and gaining some muscle definition. He’s even purchased new clothes and is really concerned about his personal hygiene.

Plus, her husband decided to get his teeth whitened and keep his hair neatly trimmed at all times. He also smells great all day.

She was caught off guard by all of this and asked her husband on multiple occasions why he was going out of his way to take care of himself now. All he had to say was that he “wanted to.”

“So I concluded that he was either cheating on me or looking to cheat. This was all so out of character that I didn’t have another explanation,” she revealed.

Yet, when she snooped through his devices, tracked his cell phone, and searched his car, she found no evidence of infidelity.

This led her to confront her husband, and he denied being unfaithful. Again, she tried pressing him on why he made so many appearance changes, and finally, her husband broke down.

He asked her if she remembered the last time she initiated some romance with him, and she couldn’t. Well, her husband did and claimed it was a whopping five years and two months ago.

