She Caught Her Roommate Using Her Expensive Skincare Products And Got Called Selfish For Being Upset

This 22-year-old woman currently shares an apartment with her roommate, Chloe, who is 23. They’ve been living together for around a year now, and everything has been going well for the most part.

But, more recently, she noticed that she was suddenly running out of her expensive skincare products much faster than usual.

She’s been battling some skin issues for a few years, which is why she uses a pricey serum and moisturizer in the first place.

“These products are not cheap. They cost me around $200 every couple of months,” she explained.

Anyway, when they first started running low, she initially figured she was just applying more than she typically did. It wasn’t until she caught her roommate using her serum in the bathroom one morning that she realized Chloe was the culprit.

She didn’t hesitate to ask her roommate about it, either, and Chloe claimed to have only used her skincare products “a few times” after running out of her own items. Her roommate also didn’t think it would be a big deal.

“I told her it was really expensive and not okay for her to use it without asking,” she recalled.

At the time, Chloe apologized, yet to her, it seemed like her roommate didn’t fully get why she was so annoyed.

She decided to start storing her skincare in her room as well, and after that, Chloe began making little remarks. Her roommate would say things like, “I didn’t realize you were so protective of your things,” or, “It’s just cream, not gold.”

