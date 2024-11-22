She Cracked Countless Codes And Hunted Down A Nazi Spy Ring As America’s First Female Cryptanalyst

You may have heard the name William Friedman, an expert cryptologist who broke codes for the U.S. Army during World Wars I and II. He even coined the term “cryptanalysis.”

Yet, few know about his wife, Elizebeth Friedman, who became recognized as America’s first female cryptanalyst.

Born in Huntington, Indiana, in 1892, she was the youngest of 10 children who had a passion for poetry. Elizebeth’s love of words is what led her to pursue education despite her father’s disapproval of women attending college.

She was so intent on learning, in fact, that she eventually agreed to borrow tuition money from her father at a 6% interest rate.

Elizebeth first graduated from Hillsdale College in Michigan as an English literature major in 1915 before working as a teacher at a small Indiana school for one year.

Then, in 1916, she traveled to Chicago and started looking for a new position. Her search was unsuccessful, but before she left Chicago, she went to the Newberry Library.

One of Shakespeare’s first folios, printed in 1623, was there, and Elizebeth had always been interested in the English playwright and poet.

She ultimately asked the librarian if any literature or research jobs were available, and within mere minutes, she was put in touch with George Fabyan.

George ran Riverbank, a 500-acre private research facility in Geneva, Illinois, and needed a research assistant for a scholar, Elizabeth Wells Gallup, who was attempting to prove that Sir Francis Bacon had actually penned Shakespeare’s plays.

