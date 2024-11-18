She Ended Things With A Guy Who Wouldn’t Stop Correcting Her English Pronunciation, Despite Having An Accent Himself

This 32-year-old woman was set up on a blind date with a guy three months ago by a mutual friend, and they’ve been going out ever since. She thinks he is funny and very handsome, and they’ve had a great time together.

There’s just one main problem: he keeps trying to correct her English.

For some context, she is Brazilian, and whenever she’d say certain words, the guy would try to fix her pronunciation.

“It happened multiple times during our dates, and it really annoyed me,” she said.

To be clear, he didn’t correct her grammar whatsoever. It was only pronunciation because of her accent. The real kicker is that English isn’t even the guy’s first language, either. In fact, he’s German and has an accent as well, even though it’s not as strong as hers.

So, following their second date, she tried to be honest with the guy and admitted she’d rather him not correct how she speaks since it makes her feel embarrassed to talk in front of him. That led the guy to stop for a few weeks.

“But he started again after, and when I pointed it out again to him, he said he was only trying to help me,” she recalled.

Regardless, it still rubbed her the wrong way, and a few days later, she ended things with him. She texted him, saying that they just weren’t going to work out.

Her mutual friend heard about this, too, and wound up confronting her. Apparently, her friend didn’t understand why she cut the guy loose, given how much he liked her. Plus, he was supposedly really upset that she didn’t want to see him anymore.

