She Got Called Heartless For Not Allowing Her Brother’s Fiancée To Wear Her Late Mom’s Wedding Dress

This 28-year-old woman will be tying the knot in just two months, and she has meticulously planned every last detail of her big day.

“It’s my dream wedding, and I’ve been saving and planning for years,” she said.

The only problem is that her 26-year-old brother is also engaged, and his fiancée Emma, who’s 24, has thrown a wrench in her plans.

For some context, she’s always gotten along with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, but they were never really close.

More recently, Emma’s mother also passed away in a tragic accident, leaving Emma to inherit her mom’s gorgeous and expensive wedding dress.

So, a couple of days ago, Emma supposedly went to her in tears and actually asked to wear the wedding dress as a guest at her own nuptials!

She was obviously speechless after hearing that request.

“Like, I totally understand that Emma wants to honor her mom, but I just feel like a wedding dress at someone else’s wedding is not the time or place,” she explained.

“Especially since she knows I have a very specific theme, color palette, and vibe for my day.”

