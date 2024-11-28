She Got Dumped Weeks Before Her Wedding, So She Took Her Wedding Dress To Get Ice Cream At The Beach Instead

ksyusha_yanovich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Lauren Scott-Berry, a 34-year-old woman from England, was supposed to tie the knot with her fiancé last summer. But, the pair sadly broke up mere weeks before their wedding.

To Lauren, who works as a movement therapist and actress, it seemed as if her life was crashing down around her.

“I really felt like I’d lost so much. I’m in my 30s, and we were talking about having children after being married. It felt like my whole future had crumbled,” she said.

“I suddenly felt like my maturity had been stripped away from me because being married is the next step in adulthood, and people take you more seriously if you’re a Mrs.”

Rather than retreating, though, Lauren did the exact opposite. She decided to “re-write” her own narrative and “take some power back.”

On what was supposed to be her wedding day, she got her hair and makeup done, put on her second-hand silk wedding dress, and headed to her hometown of Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire.

Lauren also brought a photographer and proceeded to travel proudly around town in her bridal getup. With a tiara atop her head, she posed for pictures in the sand at the beach and even stopped to grab some ice cream.

On her TikTok account @lsb90, Lauren shared a clip of her in the strapless dress as she purchased an ice cream cone from a truck parked at the beach.

“[I] didn’t get to take my dress down the aisle, so I took it to the beach for an ice cream instead. It was by far [a] better choice!” she wrote on top of the video, which has since garnered over 14,000 likes.

ksyusha_yanovich – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

In the caption, Lauren discussed how, once her nuptials were called off, she’d felt like so much was taken from her.

“From what may seem like superficial things like my perfect venue, my entrance, and first dance music, my dream day, to my partner, my timeline for children, and becoming a family,” she explained.

“What I realize now is that I was given a gift. I was given the chance to find myself again and give myself the love and respect I deserve, and I have rebuilt boundaries I allowed to be overstepped again and again and again.”

Lauren first got the inspiration to rock her wedding dress in a solo photoshoot while trying on the garment again.

It made her feel like a princess, and she realized she should get to experience those feelings, no matter if she wasn’t going to walk down the aisle.

“I didn’t want to just [wear the dress] in the living room with my mom. I wanted to take it out and feel like this and have it be a shared experience. I wanted to do a photoshoot in it,” she recalled.

The idea of wearing her wedding gown in her hometown was admittedly a bit nerve-wracking initially. Yet, once Lauren went out in her bridal look, her worries melted away.

“A lot of people knew I was engaged, but not everyone knew I wasn’t getting married anymore. I didn’t want people to come up to me and ask questions,” she detailed.

“But when I stepped out in the dress, it just didn’t matter. Everyone was looking at me and smiling. Some people said ‘congratulations,’ and I didn’t even care.”

In hindsight, Lauren has come to view her canceled wedding as a gift that led to self-growth. She’s witnessed increased confidence, and today, she is happier than she ever was during her relationship with her ex-fiancé.

Lauren’s decision to take “some power back” has touched the hearts of numerous TikTok users, who left plenty of positive feedback in the comment section of her video.

“You look happy already on your self-love enchanted day. Brava!” wrote one commenter.

“Extremely proud of you! Save your beautiful gown. Someday, a real man will deserve you in that gown,” said another.