She Left Her Best Friend’s Wedding Early After She Was Seated With Complete Strangers And Excluded From Their Mutual Friend Group

This 25-year-old woman and her best friend, who’s 26, have been close ever since they were in high school.

So, after her friend got engaged and she was invited to the wedding, she was both thrilled and honored to attend.

Now, she wasn’t included in her friend’s bridal party, but her friend promised that she’d have a good seat at the reception.

“And I thought I’d be with our mutual friends, or at least people I knew,” she recalled.

Yet, when she arrived at her friend’s nuptials, she realized she was wrong. She was actually seated at a table filled with complete strangers.

Some were distant relatives of her friend’s fiancé, and others were people she’d never met before in her entire life.

At the same time, the rest of their mutual friends were all sitting together at another table, laughing and having a wonderful time.

As you can probably imagine, she felt pretty hurt and left out of the celebration.

“I get it’s my friend’s wedding, and she has to make decisions about seating, but I thought she’d at least place me with people I knew, especially since we’re so close,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.