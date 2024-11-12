She Met A Guy Online Who Brought His Son On Their First Date, Even Though Her Dating Profile Specifically Said She Wasn’t Looking For Men With Kids

This 27-year-old woman recently met a guy on a dating app and hit it off. They realized they had a lot in common, and talking to him felt really natural.

The only issue is that, once they finally met up to go on a first date, she found out the guy had hidden the fact he had a kid from a past marriage.

For some context, she clearly stated on her profile that she wasn’t looking for any men with children.

“Since I’m not ready for that type of responsibility, and I’m afraid I can’t take care of a kid yet,” she explained.

When she and the guy started talking online, she obviously checked out his profile, too, and he didn’t mention having a kid anywhere. He also never discussed how he was previously married during their conversations.

So, after around one month of texting, they both agreed to go out on a dinner date. She was in for a huge shock, though, when she showed up at the restaurant and saw the guy sitting with a child.

“I was confused, and he said it was his son from his previous marriage,” she revealed.

She didn’t say anything to the guy at the time because she didn’t want to hurt his son’s feelings. Rather, she basically stayed silent throughout most of their meal.

Then, following their date, the guy texted her and asked why it was even a big deal that he had a kid if things were going great between them otherwise. She thought his dishonesty was the biggest red flag.

