She Went Camping And Someone Went Into Her Tent While She Was Sleeping

In 2014, TikToker Ashlee (@ashleeinc) decided to go camping at Indiana Dunes State Park with the guy she was dating at the time. She grew up camping there with her family in the summers, so she was familiar with the area.

They booked a campsite for two nights during the week at the farthest end of the campground, about two and a half miles from the campground’s entrance. It was also after Labor Day, so all the kids had gone back to school, and the area was pretty quiet.

On the way to their campsite, they passed by a general store and a few RVs. Their campsite had no electrical hookups, which meant it was completely dark at night.

Once they arrived, they spent the night setting up camp, hanging out by the fire, and cooking food. They did not see any other people camping around them the whole time they were there.

At about two in the morning, they finally went to bed. Between two and six in the morning, Ashlee woke up to the sound of their tent unzipping. It was still dark out, but the smoldering campfire in the background provided just enough light for her to see a black, shadowy figure.

She couldn’t make out any features, but she assumed it was her then-boyfriend coming back into the tent after using the bathroom. So, she rolled over and went back to sleep.

The next morning, her boyfriend was already out by the fire making coffee. When she joined him for a cup of coffee, he asked her how she had slept. She replied that she had slept well.

Then, he told her to wake him up if she had to use the bathroom in the middle of the night because he didn’t think it was safe for her to go outside alone.

She informed him that she had not left the tent last night, but she had seen him coming back in. He just stared at her and said that he hadn’t left the tent either. They spent a few minutes arguing back and forth over who had left the tent.

