She Won’t Move In With Her Boyfriend Until He Starts Cleaning Up After Himself And Helping Out Around The House, But He Thinks She’s Not Giving Him A Fair Chance

This 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend, Mike, who’s 31, have been dating for a year and a half. So, Mike recently admitted he wanted to take the “next step” and move in together.

At first, she was honestly excited about the idea, too, but now, she’s having some doubts due to her boyfriend’s unhygienic habits.

According to her, Mike doesn’t clean up after himself whatsoever. He will leave dishes piled up for days, food wrappers everywhere, and clothes all over the floor. He also never takes out the trash, even if it’s literally overflowing.

“And when I try to ask him to help out or even just clean up after himself, he acts like I’m asking for too much. He says things like, ‘I’m just not a clean person,’ or, ‘That’s your thing, not mine,'” she revealed.

To be clear, they’ve had “calm” conversations about the issue, and Mike acknowledges how much his messiness bothers her. Nonetheless, nothing ever actually changes.

On top of that, she’s noticed how her boyfriend spends much of his free time lying on the couch, watching TV. So, if she asks him for help with something, he either procrastinates or claims he’s simply too tired after work.

These tendencies are making her hesitant about moving in with Mike, and she’s been honest with him about that.

“I told him that I’m just not sure it would work because I don’t think I can live with someone who won’t contribute to keeping the space clean or helping with daily tasks,” she recalled.

Rather than understanding where she was coming from, Mike became extremely defensive and accused her of making him feel like a “burden.” He also stated he’d “try harder,” yet she’s heard that line before and wasn’t convinced he’d actually follow through.

