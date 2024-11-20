She’s Calling CPS On Her Sister If She Doesn’t Clean Her House Before Her Baby’s Born

When you become a parent, you know how hard it is to keep your house clean and care for little ones.

But, it’s very important, as you have to raise your kid in a hygienic space.

A woman is backing up her family by telling her sister that she needs to clean up her animal-filled home before having her first baby, or they’ll report her to child services.

She is 32 and married and has a 30-year-old brother and 28-year-old sister.

Her sister is married and expecting her first child.

The inside of her sister’s house is already chaotic, as she has four dogs, six cats, and three ducks that live indoors. Her house is notorious for smelling bad and being extremely messy, mostly due to the animals.

“I cannot go in there without wanting to barf,” she explained.

“There is also laundry and junk everywhere. There’s no clean place to sit or walk. The floor is sticky. There are bugs. It’s so gross.”

She has no idea how her sister and her husband are supposed to raise a baby in that house, as it’s filthy and doesn’t seem safe for an infant.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.