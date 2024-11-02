She’s Calling Off Her Wedding Because Her Fiancé Met Up With His Ex-Girlfriend To Get Closure Behind Her Back And Had The Nerve To Suggest They Invite His Ex To Their Nuptials

This 28-year-old woman and her fiancé Tom, who’s 30, have been together for three years. However, Tom was with his ex-girlfriend, Sara, for six long years before they met, and she feels like Sara has been a “shadow” hanging over their whole relationship.

In the beginning, she understood that Sara was a big part of Tom’s life at one point. The pair obviously had a lot of history together, and breakups can be difficult.

“But we’re supposed to be each other’s future now. We’re planning our wedding, building a life, and I thought he was done with the past,” she said.

Well, she was wrong. Around one month ago, Sara randomly reached out to Tom and asked to get “closure.”

Her fiancé didn’t tell her about that, either, or ignore his ex’s message. Instead, he actually answered Sara and met up with her.

The worst part? She didn’t find out until she saw a text on Tom’s phone from Sara that read, “Thanks for last night.”

Her heart immediately dropped, and she quickly confronted her fiancé. He swore that nothing physical happened between him and his ex. Rather, he supposedly stayed over and “talked” to Sara until the early morning hours.

She didn’t believe him, but her fiancé wouldn’t stop making her seem like the crazy one. He accused her of being “insecure” and claimed that Sara “deserved” to get closure.

“The more we talked, the more I realized he doesn’t think he did anything wrong,” she recalled.

