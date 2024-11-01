She’s Having A Child-Free Wedding With No Exceptions For Anyone, Even Family, So Her Brother’s Threatening Not To Attend At All

This 31-year-old woman and her fiancé, who’s 35, just got engaged, so they recently sent out their wedding invitations.

Each invite also clearly included a message stating that they would not be hosting children during the evening portion of their nuptials. Instead, kids were only welcome at the ceremony.

Yet, her 38-year-old brother has a huge problem with this. Apparently, he has two kids, and he’s super disappointed that she doesn’t want his children there on her big day.

“He even cried [and said] since I am the bride, I could easily make an exception for them,” she revealed.

She tried to explain the reasoning behind her and her fiancé’s child-free rule. They simply believed it would be harsh to include some kids while excluding others.

Plus, if they opted to invite all the children among their social circles, there would be a total of 21 kids there. And since there is going to be a lot of music and alcohol served during her wedding reception, having that many young ones present seemed overwhelming.

“I simply want people to be in the moment and not have to worry about somebody else,” she detailed.

Regardless, her brother didn’t understand and gave her an ultimatum. He threatened not to attend her wedding at all unless his children were invited, too.

This has left her in a really tough situation. She obviously wants her brother there and isn’t sure if she should just make an exception for his family.

