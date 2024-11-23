She’s Keeping A Necklace Passed Down From Her Late Grandmother, Even Though Her Older Cousin Feels Entitled To The Family Heirloom And Thinks She’s Being Selfish

This 27-year-old woman and her late grandmother had a very tight-knit relationship. She’d visit her grandmother’s home every Sunday to have tea and chat.

So, when her grandmother sadly passed away last year, she inherited a beautiful antique necklace that had been in their family for generations. In her grandmother’s will, she was instructed to keep the heirloom safe and treasure it.

“It’s nothing too extravagant in terms of monetary value, but it has a lot of sentimental value because it’s been passed down from mother to daughter for four generations,” she detailed.

The only issue is that she has a 29-year-old cousin, Sarah, who’s very upset about her inheriting the necklace. According to her, it doesn’t make sense, either, since Sarah and her grandmother didn’t have a close bond.

Nonetheless, Sarah thinks that due to the fact she’s older, the necklace should’ve gone to her, especially because the heirloom had traditionally gone to the eldest daughter.

“Sarah believes that since she’s the eldest cousin, it’s technically hers by ‘right,'” she explained.

She tried to understand her cousin’s feelings at first, too, but Sarah blew the situation out of proportion. Her cousin would constantly bring the necklace up and even got other relatives involved.

She attempted to compromise by offering to let Sarah borrow the necklace on special occasions. Yet Sarah thought that wasn’t good enough and accused her of being selfish by keeping the heirloom.

The rest of her family is split as well. Her mom, for instance, agrees that she’s entitled to the necklace, given that it was her late grandmother’s specific wish. Meanwhile, some of her aunts and uncles told her to just give the heirloom to Sarah in order to maintain the peace.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.