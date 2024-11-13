She’s Not Letting Her Sister Visit Anymore Because She Was Expected To Cater To Her New Husband

This 28-year-old woman currently lives alone in a two-bedroom apartment, and she has her own routine down pat. She wouldn’t exactly call herself a “neat freak,” but she definitely prefers her space to be organized and have a specific “vibe.”

“Think minimalist, calm, and quiet,” she said.

However, one month ago, her 30-year-old sister tied the knot with a 31-year-old guy she barely knew. And since her sister and her new brother-in-law live three hours away, her sister has been begging to visit and stay with her for a few weeks.

“Normally, I’d be fine with it. I love my sister. But there’s a catch,” she noted.

After she agreed to host her sister at her house for a while, her sister suddenly claimed to be bringing her husband along, too.

She found out how her new brother-in-law supposedly isn’t comfortable being alone for extended periods of time. So, he also planned to visit, and her sister wanted her to “adjust” her lifestyle to accommodate them.

More specifically, she was expected to rearrange her apartment for the couple and have “quiet hours” during the day because her brother-in-law works from home.

On top of that, her sister doesn’t want her to play music or have any friends over when they’re around.

“Oh, and my sister suggested I stop using the guest room for my own ‘hobbies,’ which is how I unwind after work,” she added.

