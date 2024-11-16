She’s Only Willing To Give Her Husband Another Baby If Her Lifestyle Isn’t Affected

This 30-year-old woman and her 32-year-old husband have been together for nearly a decade, and they have a son who is almost 2-years-old.

But, while they are very happy and have always intended to have a second child, she is worried about how her lifestyle will be impacted.

“I am terrified of life getting so much harder, less money, less free time, fewer holidays, fewer activities for my kids, less eating out, less sleep, less [romance],” she explained.

“Overall, I’m just scared having two will ruin my life. One feels manageable.”

Prior to she and her husband getting engaged, he claimed he wouldn’t propose until he earned enough money to support their future family of four entirely by himself. That way, she’d be able to stay home.

Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out as he’d planned. She currently still has to work, and she’s okay with it at this point.

“But this is already not what I pictured when I thought about our future. I was very poor growing up, and I didn’t want to struggle with my own children,” she said.

Her husband, on the other hand, talks about their future plan to have another child as if it’s a “necessary struggle and sacrifice.” He thinks his life “sucks” since it’s restrictive and negative.

According to her, he also whines about their finances despite the fact they’re doing fine with their two incomes and their savings.

