6 Rose Varieties You Can Actually Eat

Roses Are Not Just A Feast For The Eyes

Gardening enthusiasts and culinary adventurers alike often marvel at the idea of edible flowers. Roses, synonymous with love and beauty, are not just a feast for the eyes but can be a tasty and healthful addition to various dishes.

Here Are 6 Edible Roses To Bring Beauty And Taste To Your Plate

Edible roses open up a new dimension in both gardening and culinary experiences. From their vivid colors to unique flavors and health benefits, they add elegance and creativity to any meal.

But, some rose varieties are better palette pleasers than others simply because they produce larger rose hips to work with (or flowers that are more fragrant). Here are six edible roses that bring both beauty and taste to your plate that you can incorporate into a new meal.

Damask Rose (Rosa Damascena)

The Damask Rose, often known for its rich pink or white flowers with a heavenly fragrance, is more than just a pretty sight. This rose is rich in vitamins and can aid digestion.

To prepare it for eating, start by gently washing the bloom and plucking the petals. Their sweet and musky flavor is often used in syrups, jams, and teas.

Storing fresh Damask Rose petals is also simple– keep them in a moist paper towel inside an airtight container.

Rosa Rugosa

Rosa Rugosa is a bushy shrub sporting deep pink to white wrinkled petals. This rose is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Once you wash and dry the petals or hips, they are the perfect complements for use in jellies, wines, and seasoning.

All you have to do to store them for later use is just dry the petals and keep them in an airtight container.

Dog Rose (Rosa Canina)

The Dog Rose is not only charming but high in vitamin C. So, this makes it perfectly poised to boost your immune system.

To prep the bloom, clean and remove the white base of the petals. Afterward, you can enjoy them in teas, vinegar, or garnishing.

And if you’d like to store some fresh petals for a later date, they just have to be dried and stored in a cool, dark place.

English Rose (Rosa Gallica)

English Rose is a classic beauty with layered, velvety red or pink petals. It contains antioxidants and can even enhance skin health.

After a gentle rinse and pat dry, these beautiful petals can be used in everything from salads to desserts and as elegant garnishes.

You can also either store them fresh in the fridge or dry them for long-term use.

Sweetbriar Rose (Rose Eglanteria)

Sweetbriar Rose is an appealing wild rose with pink, simple flowers, and a unique apple-like flavor.

Rich in vitamins, this bloom is wonderful in salads, beverages, or as an aromatic garnish.

Simply wash and remove the bitter white portion at the base before using the petals in a recipe. Afterward, fresh petals can be refrigerated for a few days.

Musk Rose (Rose Moschata)

Musk Rose, recognized by its white or pale pink flowers and intense musk fragrance, offers therapeutic benefits and a delightful scent.

To get started, clean and dry the petals for use in perfumed dishes, teas, and cocktails. For storage, dry them and store them in a cool place. Or, you can keep fresh petals refrigerated.

Will You Try Eating Roses?

So, what do you think? Will you add roses to your culinary adventures?