Something Kept Locking Her Friend’s Disabled Dog In The Basement When She Spent The Night In Her Haunted House

More than 30 years ago, TikToker Chris (@heartsmom1) and her husband were house-sitting for some friends of theirs. Their friends owned a beautiful Victorian home just outside of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Chris and her husband stayed at the house for a week until their friends returned, mainly to watch over their big standard poodle named Bryn. The poodle had a spinal injury, so she was unable to move her rear end.

At night, Bryn was kept in the kitchen, which had linoleum floors, in case she had an accident. The kitchen entrance, hallway, and sitting room were all penned in with baby gates.

One stormy night, they tucked Bryn in and headed to bed. During the middle of the night, the power went out amidst a bunch of crashing thunder and lightning.

Chris and her husband heard Bryn howling and crying downstairs, so they grabbed a flashlight and went downstairs to check on her.

When they reached the kitchen, they found Bryn nowhere in sight. They tried to figure out where her cries were coming from and finally traced the noise to the basement. The door to the basement had an old-fashioned sliding lock and was located in the little sitting room.

Both the basement door and the baby gate were locked. Chris’s husband unbolted the door and made his way down the basement steps as Chris shined the flashlight in his direction.

Bryn was at the bottom of the steps, staring up at them. Chris’s husband scooped her up and walked back upstairs.

They set the poodle on her dog bed, made sure the gates were secure, and shut the basement door tightly. Then, they slid the lock back into place and went back to bed.

