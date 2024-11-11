The Discovery Of An 8,000-Year-Old House In Serbia Challenges Assumptions That Early Neolithic People Were Nomadic

In southern Serbia, the remains of a prehistoric house dating back around 8,000 years ago were recently unearthed. The discovery could reveal new insights into what ancient societies in Europe looked like.

Researchers from the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) in Svinjarička Čuka, Serbia, found the rectangular dwelling. The ÖAW described the building as “extraordinary.”

“The new finds in Svinjarička Čuka provide substantially new insights and data that are likely to change previous models on the development of settlement in the Balkans,” said Barbara Horejs, an archaeologist and scientific director of the ÖAW’s Austrian Archaeological Institute.

The house was constructed around 8,000 years ago. It was made from wickerwork and reinforced with wooden posts.

Its excellent preservation is due to a fire, which caused some architectural elements to collapse partially and burn.

The debris covered the floors inside the house, as well as artifacts, tools, and vessels in the nearby outdoor area, protecting them from the elements.

There is evidence that the inhabitants of the house were storing food like seeds and grain, providing a glimpse into the lives of early agricultural practices during the Neolithic period.

In the Balkans, the Neolithic period began around 6500 B.C. and lasted until approximately 3500 B.C.

During this time, people started transitioning from hunting and gathering to permanent agricultural settlements. Some of Europe’s earliest farming communities emerged in the Balkans region.

