The Expression Going Postal Came About After A Postal Worker Went On A Killing Spree

When you hear the phrase “going postal,” you might think it’s just a quirky expression that refers to someone losing their cool.

However, this phrase has a dark history that is tied to workplace violence in postal facilities in the United States during the late 20th century. In 1991, “going postal” became a common saying after a U.S. postal worker murdered his coworkers.

In 1990, Joseph M. Harris was just your average 34-year-old postal worker in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Neighbors and coworkers described Harris as “quiet, tense, and odd.” Apparently, he also had a bad temper.

According to one former coworker, Harris would often walk around karate chopping the air during work hours. He struggled with taking directions and respecting authority, consistently butting heads with his supervisor, Carol Ott.

Eventually, Ott filed a report with the Ridgewood police department, claiming that Harris harassed her at work. Harris was ordered to take a fitness of duty exam, but he refused. Ultimately, he was fired.

Before Harris left, other postal workers recalled him telling Ott that he would seek revenge on her. On October 10, 1991, just after midnight, he attacked Ott at her apartment.

He made preparations by dressing in a bulletproof vest, black military fatigues, a black ninja-style hood, and combat boots.

He also armed himself with a nine-millimeter Uzi machine gun, a .22 caliber handgun with a silencer, a Samurai sword, three hand grenades, and some homemade bombs.

Then, he wrote a two-page letter about how the U.S. Postal Service treated him unfairly and vowed to take vengeance on them. Finally, he booby-trapped his door and left home for Ott’s apartment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.