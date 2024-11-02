The Remains Of A Large Dinosaur From The Cretaceous Period Were Discovered On Port Island, Marking The First Time Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found In Hong Kong

For the first time ever, dinosaur fossils have been found in Hong Kong. They were discovered within red sedimentary rocks on Port Island, also known as Chek Chau, which means “red island.”

The island is tiny and uninhabited. It is located northeast of Hong Kong. The fossil discovery was made in Hong Kong’s UNESCO Global Geopark.

“The discovery is of great significance and provides new evidence for research on paleoecology in Hong Kong,” said Bernadette Linn, the Secretary for Development of Hong Kong.

After an initial analysis, the paleontologists identified the fossils as the remains of a large dinosaur from the Cretaceous period, which occurred about 145 million to 66 million years ago.

Experts believe that the bones were buried underneath sand and gravel. A flood caused them to resurface, but they were reburied after water levels went down. Currently, it is unclear what species it belonged to.

China, along with Argentina, Canada, and the United States, ranks among the primary geographical regions for discovering and studying dinosaur fossils. Hong Kong is also an important center for paleontological research.

However, it is rare for remains to be preserved there because the region has ever-changing weather patterns, making the environmental conditions unsuitable for fossilization.

“Hong Kong is famous for being a built-up landscape, but half of it is a country park. In the countryside areas, most of what you see are dinosaur-era rocks, but its volcanic rocks—and they are bad places to find fossils because fossils just melt,” said Michael Pittman, a dinosaur paleobiologist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“But Port Island is one of the islands that has dinosaur-age rocks of the right type and right environment.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.