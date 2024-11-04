The Starbucks’ Holiday Menu Supposedly Leaked And Has A Rumored Release Date Of November 7

Now that Halloween has come and gone, many people are ready to plunge into the Christmas spirit.

Soon, those spooky decorations on your porch will be replaced with garland and twinkly lights. You may even start your gift shopping before Thanksgiving and put together a little wish list for yourself.

I realize there’s a big debate over whether November 1 marks the start of the “holidays” or not. Some people like to hold on to fall for a bit longer, while others put up their cozy Christmas decor immediately.

However, I’d argue that the release date of Starbucks’ holiday menu is a safe gauge. After all, once your favorite wintertime beverages are on the market, you can go about your chilly activities with a nostalgic drink in hand.

Spoiler alert: the coffee giants’ holiday menu recently leaked online, along with a rumored release date of November 7!

Starbucks’ Leaked Holiday Menu

Instagram user and blogger @Markie_Devo posted an info leak with Starbucks’ supposed holiday menu, and there are plenty of festive offerings to look forward to.

You don’t have to worry about losing any of your favorite classics, either, because the Peppermint Mocha, Chesnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, and Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte will all be returning to stores. Phew!

Other new and intriguing beverages are joining these coffee icons, too, such as a Salted Pecan Cold Brew that’s supposed to come out this year. Plus, for those of us who aren’t big on caffeine, a new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher is also slated to hit the menu.

