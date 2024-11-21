This Ancient Entrance To The Underworld Was Found Underneath A Church In Mexico

Beneath a 16th-century church in southern Mexico, a vast “underground labyrinth” of passageways was found.

According to legend, the ancient Zapotecs built an elaborate network of tunnels around a deep cavity. They believed it was an entrance to the underworld.

Later, Spanish missionaries sealed off the entrance, which was said to be underneath the Church of San Pablo, a Catholic church constructed in the 16th century.

In 2023, a team of researchers discovered the tunnels beneath the ruins of an ancient city called Mitla, located in what is now Oaxaca.

Mitla was a religious center for the Zapotecs, who emerged around the 6th century B.C.E. in Mexico’s Oaxaca Valley. The city also served as a burial ground for kings and high priests.

Historical accounts also support stories of the tunnels. In 1674, a Dominican writer named Francisco Burgoa described an earthen cavity at Mitla.

A group of Spanish missionaries decided to explore it, but when they entered the intricate web of caverns, they were appalled by the “bad smell, the dampness of the floor, and a cold wind which extinguished the lights.” So, they closed up all entrances to the tunnels.

“After a short distance, fearing being afflicted or encountering poisonous creatures (of which they saw some), they decided to retreat.

They commanded to seal that infernal doorway completely, yet the upper rooms, with their courtyard and chambers, still remain,” Burgoa wrote, per a translation.

