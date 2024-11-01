This Is How You Can Unshrink Your Clothes With Hair Conditioner

Have you ever pulled your favorite shirt out of the dryer only to find it shrunken to toddler size? It’s very upsetting, but luckily, there is a way to reverse this laundry mishap.

With a little bit of hair conditioner and some gentle stretching, you can restore your threads to their former glory. Here’s why your clothes might shrink and how to undo the damage.

Why Clothes Shrink

Washing your garments in hot water or drying them on high heat can cause them to shrink to an unwearable size. That’s why it’s critical to follow a garment’s wash instructions every time you do your laundry.

Wool and cashmere fabrics are most likely to shrink when exposed to hot temperatures. Cotton fabrics will also shrink up to 20 percent after the first wash if they are not preshrunk.

Polyester, linen, and denim can shrink as well. However, they aren’t as likely to shrink as other fabrics, and denim tends to stretch back out itself.

How to Unshrink Clothing

First, combine lukewarm water and two tablespoons of hair conditioner in a bucket or basin. Mix the product in as much as possible. Then, fully soak the garment in the mixture for about 30 minutes.

Afterward, remove the clothing item and rinse off the conditioner. Wring out any excess moisture. Next, stretch the garment gently and allow it to air dry in your desired position.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.