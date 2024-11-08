This Teen Vanished Last Year After Taking His Dad’s Phone And Driving Off In The Family Van, And His Dad Thinks He Was Lured Into Leaving

On June 12, 2023, a teen from Reedsburg, Wisconsin, drove away from his family’s home and disappeared.

James Yoblonksi was 13-years-old, had just finished seventh grade, and was reportedly interested in becoming a survivalist. According to Sauk County Sheriff Lieutenant Steve Schram, he even had two survival guidebooks with him when he left his residence.

It all began at about 12:00 a.m. on June 12, when James took his father’s cell phone and was captured on security camera footage walking across the street from his home while wearing a backpack and holding two bags. There, his family’s van was parked.

James ultimately drove off in the vehicle one hour later. It wasn’t until 7:30 a.m. on June 12 that his father called the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and filed a missing person report.

Prior to James being reported missing that morning, the van he took was found parked in the westbound lane of Highway 12, close to Baraboo Bluffs, at approximately 4:45 a.m. The vehicle was only a few miles away from the westernmost region of Devil’s Lake State Park.

Additionally, the cell phone he’d brought with him was discovered on the other side of the highway, about 200 yards away, in the eastbound lanes.

Authorities eventually found a makeshift camp constructed by James in the nearby woods. There was a phone charger, pillow, and multiple changes of clothing.

But, even after various agencies aided search efforts in the area, including with the assistance of K9 units, helicopters, and drones, no other trace of James was uncovered.

When James initially disappeared, investigators believed he might’ve been armed. His father thought he was missing a handgun from his business and wasn’t sure how long it’d been gone.

