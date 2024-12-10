10 Trees That Will Happily Live In Your Home

Trees Aren’t Just For Planting In Your Backyard

With the proper type, you can actually bring a natural feel right into your living space, making it feel lighter, brighter, and greener.

Indoor Trees Make Stunning Accent Points

If you have enough room, indoor trees make stunning accent points in your home decor and can add some contrast against other, smaller houseplants. Plus, there are tons of options to choose from.

Here Are 10 Trees That Will Happily Live In Your Home

Here’s everything you need to know about caring for some of the best indoor tree varieties.

1. Weeping Fig

Native to Southeast Asia, the weeping fig introduces elegance to any room it’s placed in. It has arching branches and small, glossy leaves that will help soften the look of a space, whether it’s placed in a sunlit corner or used as a living room focal point.

This tree is known for its ease of care, too. It does best in bright, indirect light and prefers soil that’s consistently moist, not wet. You can water it whenever the soil feels dry. Just keep in mind that the weeping fig is toxic to pets if ingested.

2. Banana Tree

Hailing from the tropical regions of Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, the banana tree is a favorite for adding dramatic flair. It features giant and vibrant green leaves that can make any space feel more exotic.

Banana trees grow to an average height of six to 10 feet, though, so to make sure it remains a more manageable size, you can look for dwarf cultivars. These fast-growing trees need bright, direct sunlight, warm temperatures, and soil that’s kept moist.

High humidity will help this plant thrive as well, and you can mist it or place it near a humidifier to keep it happy.

3. Umbrella Tree

The umbrella tree, which is native to Australia and parts of the Pacific, has beautiful glossy foliage and is quite easy to care for.

This plant grows to an average height of three to six feet and requires bright, indirect sunlight and infrequent watering. You should water it well and then allow the soil to dry out in between watering sessions.

However, despite its simple care requirements, it’s important to note that the umbrella tree can attract pests such as scale and mites. They’re also toxic to both humans and pets if consumed.

4. Parlor Palm

The parlor palm originates from Central America, and its feathery fronds have the ability to create a tranquil, airy ambiance in any living space. It stays fairly small, too, so it’s a great option for apartment dwellers.

When it comes to maintaining this plant, less care is actually better. Over-watering is a common cause of damage.

Parlor palms need bright, indirect light and even moisture. They should only be watered sparingly when the top inch of soil becomes dry.

5. Corn Plant

Native to Africa, the corn plant is known for its tall, cane-like stalks and variegated leaves. It has a minimalist silhouette that can blend beautifully with modern or bohemian interior decor styles.

Additionally, it grows pretty tall and narrow, meaning it’s a good choice for people who want a tree that doesn’t take up a ton of space.

This plant should be placed in a spot with bright indirect light, but it can tolerate lower light levels. As for watering, keep the soil moist but not wet. The corn plant is also toxic to pets if ingested.

6. False Aralia

The false aralia comes from the Pacific Islands and is an eye-catching decor piece featuring delicate leaves that almost resemble feathers.

Its leaves begin a copper or burgundy color before deepening to a stunning green hue, and their serrated nature makes the false aralia feel super airy and whimsical.

This tree enjoys bright, indirect light and appreciates consistent watering. Just avoid letting the soil become waterlogged.

7. Calamondin Orange Tree

This charming citrus tree, which is a hybrid of mandarin oranges and kumquats, originates from Southeast Asia. It produces little, extremely sour fruits, as well as white flowers that will help your home smell really fragrant.

It grows between three and six feet and needs plenty of light, so it’s best positioned in a sunny window. The calamondin orange tree also loves slightly acidic, well-draining soil and regular watering.

8. Dragon Tree

The dragon tree is native to Madagascar and is sure to make a bold statement with its slender trunk and spiky, sword-like leaves. If you have a contemporary space, its dramatic silhouette is perfect.

This tree is an awesome option for beginners as well since it can tolerate a variety of temperatures and light exposures. It’s even drought-resistant, so you may water it weekly or biweekly.

Just remember that the dragon tree has a large root system, and a bigger potting vessel is ideal.

9. Fountain Palm

Also known as the Chinese Fan Palm, the fountain palm produces large leaves that almost look like paper fans. They only grow up to about three and a half feet indoors as well, so they’re popular among those with limited space.

This plant requires bright, indirect sunlight to thrive and should be watered more frequently, or about two to three times per week.

10. Bay Laurel

Last but certainly not least is bay laurel, a tree that’s famous for its culinary applications. From the Mediterranean, bay laurel’s dark green leaves can be harvested for cooking soups, sauces, stews, and more.

This plant can reach heights of four to eight feet when grown indoors and thrives in bright sunlight. As for watering, that can be done on a weekly basis.