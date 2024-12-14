A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Soldier’s Tomb Was Found In The Netherlands

khalid - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

During excavations of a Roman settlement in Heerlen, Netherlands, archaeologists discovered a 2,000-year-old burial belonging to a Roman soldier named Flaccus.

The find was made at the Raadhuisplein, or town hall square. It is an important site because of its strategic location at a major street intersection.

In November 2024, archaeologists identified the grave during a redevelopment project at the square. At first, the burial was thought to be a cellar pit because of its rectangular shape and discolored soil.

But then, they discovered cremated remains and several artifacts, which led them to the conclusion that the pit was actually a tomb.

It contained a bronze strigil, shards of pottery, and a set of earthenware dishes. The pottery originally came from Italy. One of the dishes was carved with the word “FLAC,” a nickname for Flaccus.

The research team determined that the deceased was a Roman soldier named Flaccus. Generally, archaeologists have a lot of difficulty with identifying ancient non-elite individuals by name due to limited evidence, so Flaccus’s burial was a surprising discovery.

“Today, evidence was found of Roman habitation in the time of Emperor Augustus. A unique discovery that not only teaches us more about our past but also shows how unique the story of Roman Heerlen is for the Netherlands,” said Jordy Clemens, the council member for culture and heritage in Heerlen.

The burial of Flaccus dates back before other known Roman graves in Heerlen. He represents the oldest named individual in the history of the city.

Previous finds, such as pottery fragments from the first half of the first century C.E., could not confirm Roman habitation at the site, as they could have just been discarded on the side of the road.

khalid – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

However, Flaccus’s grave provides more than enough evidence of early Roman presence. The artifacts in the tomb include four matching plates and a personalized bowl. They were crafted in Italy and date back to the year 0.

These objects suggest that Flaccus was a Roman soldier who was stationed at Coriovallum during the early Roman expansion into the region. The bronze strigil provides a glimpse into the soldier’s daily life habits, as it was used for personal hygiene.

During the early first century C.E., Coriovallum was established at the intersection of the Via Belgica and Via Traiana, which connected Cologne (Germany) to Boulogne-sur-Mer (France) and Xanten (Germany) to Trèves (France).

Initially, Coriovallum was a military settlement, but by the mid-first century C.E., it had evolved into a thriving civilian town. Its public baths were built around 50 to 70 C.E., and they are some of the largest Roman ruins in the Netherlands.

The new finds from Flaccus’s grave will be cleaned, preserved, and displayed at the Roman Museum of Heerlen.