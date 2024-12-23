A Centuries-Old Floor Made Of Animal Bones Was Uncovered In The Netherlands

eyetronic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

During archaeological investigations in the Netherlands, a centuries-old floor made of animal bones was discovered.

The find came to light in the midst of an ongoing renovation project of a building in Achterdam, a district in Alkmaar, which is a city located in the North Holland province.

When archaeologists came across an old, worn, tiled floor, they noticed that some sections had been replaced with bones.

They were metacarpal and metatarsal bones from cattle, which are found in the lower limbs. All of the bones were cut to the same length.

Some of them had their tops facing up, while others were laid flat, creating a clear pattern. It appeared that the bones were used to fill gaps in the floor, although it is unclear why. The age of the bone floor is also unknown.

“We were very happy to have the chance to see this bone floor with our own eyes. It is always a privilege to uncover something from a long-gone era and add new information to the history of Alkmaar,” said Nancy de Jong, an archaeologist working on the project.

This type of bone flooring is not the first of its kind to be found in North Holland, though it is still very rare. The small handful of known similar examples date back to the 15th century. They were identified in surrounding areas, including Hoorn, Edam, and Enkhuizen.

Researchers are currently trying to piece together a timeline for the construction of the newfound bone floor. The bone floor could date back to the 15th century like the others, but the building that stands in the location is dated to around 1609. It once served as a house.

Possibly, the house was built on top of the foundation of an older building. The question of why the bones were used in parts of the floor remains, as tiles were not very expensive during that time period. So, there may have been a special reason for the placement of the bones.

Perhaps the design was a better fit for whatever the purpose of the building was at the time. It also could’ve just been a cheap way to fill holes in the tiled floor. Using bones for flooring may have been a good way for the craftsperson to show off their skills as well.

In the coming weeks, the researchers plan to continue exploring the site to analyze the bone floor further. They hope to uncover more information about how the space was utilized in the past.

“Discovering this floor is incredibly interesting. I am therefore happy that our archaeologists regularly get the chance to look along on projects and that companies and residents know where to find them when they are needed,” said Anjo van de Ven, the Alkmaar councilor for heritage.

“There are still so many hidden stories, waiting for our team of archaeologists to come and find them. I am always excited when they call me with an update on a find.”