A Tablet Containing A Lost Ancient Language Was Uncovered In Georgia, But It Hasn’t Been Deciphered Yet

Kavalenkava - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In the Caucasus region, a tablet containing a previously unknown ancient script was found. The tablet is the size of a book and is made of basalt, a type of volcanic rock. It features 60 signs, and 39 of them are different from one another.

The artifact was found near Bashplemi Lake in Georgia, a country that is located right between Eastern Europe and West Asia.

The signs have not yet been deciphered, but they are similar to more than 20 other ancient scripts from the Near East and Mediterranean region, including Semitic, Brahmani, and North Iberian characters.

The age of the tablet is still unclear, but it possibly dates back to the Late Bronze Age or Early Iron Age. A few locals discovered the tablet in the fall of 2021.

During that time, the water level of the lake was at its lowest. The lake is surrounded by hills and is situated at an altitude of about 5,400 feet above sea level.

A research team studied the artifact and concluded that the engravings were samples of an unknown script. The direction of the inscription is horizontal.

After conducting a mineral analysis, they determined that the basalt was of local origin. It appeared that two different types of drills and some abrasive material were used to carve the inscriptions.

Wear marks on the tablet indicate that modern locals tried to clean it, as they were unaware of its significance.

When the signs were compared with other ancient scripts from the broader region, some similarities were identified, but no complete match was found.

The team speculated that the writing may have recorded construction projects, military activity, or offerings to deities.

“Archaeological excavations carried out at this archaeologically abundant location will provide answers to all other questions,” wrote the authors of the study.

“Deciphering the inscription…can become a remarkably interesting and significant event, and this can possibly change the stereotypes about certain historical phenomena, as well as key aspects of the origination and development of the scripts in the Caucasus.”

The region is known for its wealth of archaeological finds, including some of the earliest Eurasian hominin remains.

In addition, there have been discoveries of obsidian, ceramic fragments, and mortar stones, suggesting that the area was once bustling with ancient human activity. Now, this unique artifact can be added to the collection.

Overall, the tablet raises questions about the origin of the script, providing an even deeper complexity of the cultural history of the Caucasus.

It also might be a surviving example of writing traditions that were recorded on different materials, such as wood or leather, that perished in the humid climate of the region long ago.

The details of the study were published in the Journal of Ancient History and Archaeology.