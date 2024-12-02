Avoid Making These Mistakes As A Party Guest This Holiday Season

Tetiana Moish - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Now that the holidays are here, dinner parties and festive gatherings are right around the corner. You may have already been invited to some of these celebrations already.

This season is perfect for catching up and spending time with friends and family. But before you dive head-first into these social situations, it’s best to keep some etiquette rules in mind.

It’s important to have manners and show respect for whoever is hosting, which is a time-consuming and stressful task, as well as the rest of the guests. You don’t want to ruffle any feathers, strain your relationships, or not get invited back next time.

So, here’s what to avoid as you make your way to holiday soirees this season.

Don’t Make These Mistakes As A Holiday Party Guest

First up is, of course, not being punctual. And in my opinion, being early is just as bad as being late.

Have you ever hosted an event and been up against the clock, preparing until the very last second? Now, imagine if a guest had shown up early and eaten into your already stretched-thin schedule. How frustrating would that be?

On the flip side, arriving “fashionably late” is just as rude. If you were invited over at a specific time, abide by the host’s request, and if you’re running late due to unforeseen circumstances, you can shoot them a text as a heads-up.

Now, once you arrive, it’s always preferable to bring the host something as opposed to showing up empty-handed. It’s a nice gesture to indicate you’re thankful for being invited. The easiest presents include flowers or a bottle of wine.

However, avoid bringing food that the host never actually asked for. It’s understandable to want to bring a side or dessert to a holiday get-together, but remember that you have no clue what your host plans to serve.

What you get may clash with the menu (or even be a repeat of something that’s already on it). So, to be safe, don’t take any food items unless you know the event is a potluck.

At the same time, never let a plus-one tag along if they weren’t explicitly invited. Hosts put a lot of effort into prepping their homes for parties, and if it’s a meal, they may not even have a seat or enough food to accommodate your plus-one.

It’s inconsiderate to bring anyone extra unless you directly ask the host and get the go-ahead.

As for the celebration itself, don’t make the mistake of broaching divisive topics or spreading gossip. You’re likely going to catch up with some people you haven’t seen in a while, and it’s tough to know where they stand on certain issues or situations.

To prevent any awkwardness or tension, keep conversations light-hearted and pleasant.

Also, if there is a present exchange at the celebration, make sure you don’t re-gift, especially if the person who originally gifted the item to you is in the same social circle. Most of the time, re-gifting is obvious and can make the recipient feel undervalued.

Last but certainly not least, you have to pay attention to social cues to avoid overstaying your welcome. A good rule of thumb has to do with after-dinner drinks.

If tea or coffee has been served, and dessert is already done, the celebration is almost over. Prepare to head out shortly, and don’t forget to thank your host before you go.