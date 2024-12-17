Cranberry Brie Crostini Makes For An Impressive Christmas Appetizer

TikTok - @champagneangofficial

When it comes to holiday parties, we’ve all been there before: the dreaded instruction of “Just bring an appetizer” from the host.

So, you scroll through Pinterest, stressfully searching for inspiration, and buy crackers and cheese in a panic. But in the end, you show up shamefaced with a bag of chips in hand.

This year, it’s your time to shine. The right recipe is equal parts fancy and foolproof. It will have everyone at the party eagerly asking who brought it instead of tossing silent judgment your way.

Enter cranberry brie crostini—they’re delicious and downright impressive! You can never go wrong with brie. In a video, TikToker Champagne Ang (@champagneangofficial) provides a brief demonstration of how to make them.

With its golden, toasted bread, gooey brie, and sweet and tangy cranberry topping, this appetizer will disappear faster than Santa Claus going down the chimney.

These cranberry brie crostinis will ensure that you are the hero of the snack table. Here’s how to make them

First, drizzle olive oil over slices of baguette and toast them until they are crispy and golden brown.

Then, in a small pot, add about three cups of cranberries, one cup of sugar, and three-fourths cup of water to make the cranberry jam. You’ll want fresh cranberries for the best results. Dried ones will not work for this recipe.

You can adjust the amount of sugar to your sweetness preferences. You also have the option to incorporate fresh orange juice and orange zest with the cranberries for an extra citrusy zing.

TikTok – @champagneangofficial

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Allow the mixture to reach a boil. Remove it from the heat and let it cool. Next, place pieces of brie on top of each baguette slice and use a culinary torch to melt the cheese, giving it that ooey-gooey consistency.

Finally, add the cranberry topping and garnish with sprigs of smoked rosemary or thyme. For the herbs, a little goes a long way. You don’t want the flavor of the herbs to be overpowering.

Chopped pecans or walnuts would make a wonderful addition as well. Overall, the tart cranberries and the richness of the cheese pair well together, creating a balanced bite.