Cranberry Brie Crostini Makes For An Impressive Christmas Appetizer

  |  
Dec 17, 2024
Follow Us
TikTok - @champagneangofficial

When it comes to holiday parties, we’ve all been there before: the dreaded instruction of “Just bring an appetizer” from the host.

So, you scroll through Pinterest, stressfully searching for inspiration, and buy crackers and cheese in a panic. But in the end, you show up shamefaced with a bag of chips in hand.

This year, it’s your time to shine. The right recipe is equal parts fancy and foolproof. It will have everyone at the party eagerly asking who brought it instead of tossing silent judgment your way.

Enter cranberry brie crostini—they’re delicious and downright impressive! You can never go wrong with brie. In a video, TikToker Champagne Ang (@champagneangofficial) provides a brief demonstration of how to make them.

With its golden, toasted bread, gooey brie, and sweet and tangy cranberry topping, this appetizer will disappear faster than Santa Claus going down the chimney.

These cranberry brie crostinis will ensure that you are the hero of the snack table. Here’s how to make them

First, drizzle olive oil over slices of baguette and toast them until they are crispy and golden brown.

Then, in a small pot, add about three cups of cranberries, one cup of sugar, and three-fourths cup of water to make the cranberry jam. You’ll want fresh cranberries for the best results. Dried ones will not work for this recipe.

You can adjust the amount of sugar to your sweetness preferences. You also have the option to incorporate fresh orange juice and orange zest with the cranberries for an extra citrusy zing.

TikTok – @champagneangofficial

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Allow the mixture to reach a boil. Remove it from the heat and let it cool. Next, place pieces of brie on top of each baguette slice and use a culinary torch to melt the cheese, giving it that ooey-gooey consistency.

Finally, add the cranberry topping and garnish with sprigs of smoked rosemary or thyme. For the herbs, a little goes a long way. You don’t want the flavor of the herbs to be overpowering.

Chopped pecans or walnuts would make a wonderful addition as well. Overall, the tart cranberries and the richness of the cheese pair well together, creating a balanced bite.

0What do you think?Post a comment.
@champagneangofficial

STOP SCROLLING! This is the holiday app you need this year! ?? Toasted baguette, melty brie, tangy cranberry jam, and smoky rosemary?! These Cranberry Brie Crostinis are giving classy, effortless, and so delicious. Perfect for your next holiday party—or just because! ? Watch the brie melt—it’s insanely satisfying. How to make: ?? Toast baguette slices with olive oil. ?? Top with cranberry jam (just cranberries, sugar, and water!). ?? Add brie, torch it to melty perfection, and garnish with smoked rosemary. Tag a foodie friend and save this for your next party menu! ?? #christmasrecipe #christmasrecipes #christmas2024 #christmasappetizer #holidayrecipe #holidayappetizer #crostini #christmascountdown

? It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé

More About:

Read This Next

Her Husband Destroyed Her Wedding Day After Suggesting She Was Fat In Her Dress

Her Husband Destroyed Her Wedding Day After Suggesting She Was Fat In Her Dress

By Chip Chick

She Divorced Her Husband For Cheating On Her With Her Little Sister, But Now He’s Back And Begging For Forgiveness

She Divorced Her Husband For Cheating On Her With Her Little Sister, But Now He’s Back And Begging For Forgiveness

By Chip Chick

His Wife Got Skinny To Impress The Coworker She Has A Crush On

His Wife Got Skinny To Impress The Coworker She Has A Crush On

By Chip Chick

I Reduced My Sugar Intake and Drastically Changed My Heart Health. Here’s How.

I Reduced My Sugar Intake and Drastically Changed My Heart Health. Here’s How.

By Clean Plates

Jared Bridegan’s widow rips deal that gives custody of his kids to accused killer’s parents

Jared Bridegan’s widow rips deal that gives custody of his kids to accused killer’s parents

By St. Johns Citizen

Gabrielle Union shuts down plastic surgery rumors

Gabrielle Union shuts down plastic surgery rumors

By TheGrio