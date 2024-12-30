Florida Has Just Received Approval To Use Radioactive Waste To Create Roads

marchello74 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A controversial idea involving the use of phosphogypsum, which is a radioactive byproduct of phosphorous mining, in a road construction project in Florida has recently been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The decision has sparked backlash from environmental groups concerned about how the project will affect public health and water quality. The project was proposed by Mosaic Fertilizer, a subsidiary of The Mosaic Company.

It will take place in Polk County, Florida, on company property. Mosaic plans to pave four sections of test road using various mixtures of phosphogypsum in the building materials.

Phosphogypsum is a waste product that is created during the production of phosphorous, a nutrient in fertilizers. In order to extract phosphorous, acid is used to dissolve phosphate rock. It separates uranium and radium from the rock, leaving behind a waste called phosphogypsum.

Over time, radium naturally decays and releases radon gas. It is radioactive and is known to increase the risk of lung cancer in people who are exposed to it for long periods of time.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. It is responsible for 21,000 deaths every year. As a result, phosphogypsum is required by federal law to be stored in structures called engineered stacks.

The stacks are enormous, often reaching hundreds of feet tall and covering large areas. The stacks are supposed to keep the radioactive material contained and ensure public safety.

The EPA described the project as “low risk” and clarified that its approval was limited to this initiative only. It does not extend to broader applications of phosphogypsum in road construction, as that would call for additional evaluations and regulations.

Experts have argued that the EPA’s approval of the project demonstrates prioritization of economic and industry development over public health.

There are potential dangers for construction workers and residents who live near roads containing phosphogypsum. It could also contaminate nearby water sources.

In the past, Florida has suffered from the effects of phosphogypsum. An accident at a former phosphate mining site in 2021 released 251 million gallons of toxic water into Tampa Bay.

“The well-documented harm to public health and the environment from this kind of waste leaking out of radioactive phosphogypsum storage stacks should lead to better oversight of Florida’s biggest polluters,” said Ragan Whitlock, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Instead, the EPA appears to have succumbed to political pressures from the phosphate industry, allowing this hazardous waste to be used on roads nationwide. We will do everything possible to shield Florida’s residents and its precious natural resources from this reckless initiative.”

In 2023, a bill that allowed the Florida Department of Transportation to study phosphogypsum use in road construction was passed. Despite the environmental risks associated with phosphogypsum, a shift in regulation was made.

Environmental groups will keep an eye on the outcome and continue fighting to keep the state of Florida safe from harmful toxins.