Give Your Partner A Performance Review To Enter 2025 With A Solid Plan For Improving Your Relationship

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. No one really looks forward to receiving performance reviews at work.

Your strengths and weaknesses come under scrutiny, and you’re usually given constructive feedback to sharpen your skills, increase efficiency, and generally contribute more to your company’s overall success.

But have you ever considered how this practice in the office could translate to your household and help improve your relationship with your partner?

I get it: the mere idea of completing a performance review for your partner can sound way too un-romantic and “corporate.” However, for the type-A guys and gals out there, this structured process could be really beneficial.

First of all, we all know that communication is key to a healthy relationship, right? Well, think about how tough it can be to find the right time to express your feelings about your partner’s effort.

Sure, if you’re really happy with your partner, it’s easy to tell them you appreciate them or that you love them. However, when certain things aren’t going great, it can be difficult amidst busy schedules and other outside stressors to voice your upset in a calm, cool, and collected manner.

A performance review can solve this problem. You can sit down, process your thoughts in your own time, and compile a comprehensive assessment of your whole relationship in one place. This will help you organize your thoughts, think about your words carefully, and even consider how you can improve too.

Checking in on both your and your partner’s feelings is critical for ensuring you’re both on the same page and feeling valued and respected.

So, as we approach the end of the year and start thinking about our goals for 2025, now is the perfect time to reflect.

The most important thing is that you talk to your partner about this plan ahead of time. After all, it is safe to assume that no one would respond well if their significant other randomly presented them with a performance review without any discussion first.

That’s why, if you’re interested, you should speak to your partner and make sure they agree to complete a performance review for you as well. Never ambush them!

Once you’ve both agreed to tackle this together, let our tips below serve as your performance review guide.

Guide To Conducting A Partner Performance Review

First, you can open up a document or spreadsheet on your computer or even go the old-fashioned route by using pen and paper.

Next, take your time and list out the main responsibilities both in your household and in your relationship. Some common household tasks may include providing for your family monetarily, completing chores, caring for kids and pets, managing finances, grocery shopping, running other errands, time management, etc.

In terms of your relationship, you may want to list factors that mean a lot to you. For instance, spending quality time as partners, conflict resolution, providing emotional support, and how often you socialize with others.

There’s no limit to the number of categories you can include on your list. Just remember that it’s important to provide both positive feedback and areas for improvement. You don’t want to make your partner feel attacked or as though their past contributions are being overlooked.

Upon finishing your list layout, you can begin going through it and give your partner different “ratings.” You can use a one-to-five rating scale, with five being “exceptional” and one being “unsatisfactory.”

As you leave your numerical ratings next to each category, it is also helpful to add another column where you clearly discuss what your partner has done well or how they can improve. Plus, you can include how you can help your partner do better.

Just be wary of two things. Primarily, don’t give your partner a higher rating on a category you’re genuinely unhappy with due to fear you’ll start an argument. On the flip side, don’t provide a lower rating out of anger or spite unless the situation truly warrants it.

The best time to complete a performance review is when you have a clear head and can honestly assess your relationship.

Performance Reviews Can Spark Constructive Change

After you and your partner have both completed your own separate reviews, you should set aside time to have an open conversation.

Go over each review together, and as you present your own ratings, don’t simply harp on the negatives. It’s also helpful if the person who’s being reviewed sets measurable goals aimed at their areas for improvement.

Just keep in mind that this process should be a two-way street, and transparency and self-awareness are crucial. If you and your partner are both able to stay calm, the outcome can be incredible.

You’ll both be able to understand what’s working in your relationship and what isn’t. Not to mention, you’ll leave this conversation with a solid plan for improving your relationship together.