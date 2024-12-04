Her Cranberry Jalapeño Dip Will Make Your Holiday Parties Feel More Celebratory

This cranberry jalapeño dip will change your life, along with every holiday gathering you’ll ever attend from here on out. It’s the ideal blend of spicy, sweet, and salty flavors.

You can make any party feel a little more celebratory with a festive-looking appetizer. The red, white, and green dip totally goes with the theme of Christmas.

TikToker @tnstyled has a spectacular recipe for cranberry jalapeño dip that will become your new favorite go-to whenever you might be stumped on what to make for the holidays. Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

12 ounces of fresh cranberries

1/4 cup of green onion

2 tablespoons of cilantro

1 jalepeño pepper

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

3/4 cup of sugar

A pinch of salt

16 ounces of whipped cream cheese

Directions:

First things first, a manual food processor is recommended to use for chopping up the cranberries. It allows you to have more control over the consistency of the cranberries. You don’t want to turn them into a liquid mess!

Second, chop up the green onion, cilantro, and jalapeño pepper and add it to a bowl. Then, pour in the cranberries with it as well, along with lemon juice and sugar.

Let the mixture refrigerate for at least four hours. Once the time is up, remove it from the refrigerator and drain out any excess liquid.

Finally, layer the whipped cream cheese in a serving dish and pour the cranberry dip on top. Don’t forget to sprinkle bits of cilantro and green onion over the vibrant red of the cranberries for that pop of green.

Also, you can buy whipped cream cheese from the store or whip it yourself using a hand mixer. Then, set out some Ritz crackers to serve with the dip. And your appetizer is complete!

What could scream Christmas more than cranberry jalapeño dip? So get to cooking, and share this recipe with friends and family to spread some holiday joy.