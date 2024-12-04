Her Cranberry Jalapeño Dip Will Make Your Holiday Parties Feel More Celebratory

  |  
Dec 4, 2024
Follow Us
TikTok - @tnstyled

This cranberry jalapeño dip will change your life, along with every holiday gathering you’ll ever attend from here on out. It’s the ideal blend of spicy, sweet, and salty flavors.

You can make any party feel a little more celebratory with a festive-looking appetizer. The red, white, and green dip totally goes with the theme of Christmas.

TikToker @tnstyled has a spectacular recipe for cranberry jalapeño dip that will become your new favorite go-to whenever you might be stumped on what to make for the holidays. Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces of fresh cranberries
  • 1/4 cup of green onion
  • 2 tablespoons of cilantro
  • 1 jalepeño pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
  • 3/4 cup of sugar
  • A pinch of salt
  • 16 ounces of whipped cream cheese

Directions:

First things first, a manual food processor is recommended to use for chopping up the cranberries. It allows you to have more control over the consistency of the cranberries. You don’t want to turn them into a liquid mess!

Second, chop up the green onion, cilantro, and jalapeño pepper and add it to a bowl. Then, pour in the cranberries with it as well, along with lemon juice and sugar.

Let the mixture refrigerate for at least four hours. Once the time is up, remove it from the refrigerator and drain out any excess liquid.

TikTok – @tnstyled

Finally, layer the whipped cream cheese in a serving dish and pour the cranberry dip on top. Don’t forget to sprinkle bits of cilantro and green onion over the vibrant red of the cranberries for that pop of green.

0What do you think?Post a comment.

Also, you can buy whipped cream cheese from the store or whip it yourself using a hand mixer. Then, set out some Ritz crackers to serve with the dip. And your appetizer is complete!

What could scream Christmas more than cranberry jalapeño dip? So get to cooking, and share this recipe with friends and family to spread some holiday joy.

@tnstyled

CRANBERRY JALAPEÑO DIP! #holidayappetizer #holidaytiktok #foodietiktok #recipe #appetizer #easyappetizers

? original sound – Tnstyled

More About:

Read This Next

An Eerie Mummified Dolphin Washed Up On A Beach, Leaving Scientists Scratching Their Heads

An Eerie Mummified Dolphin Washed Up On A Beach, Leaving Scientists Scratching Their Heads

By Chip Chick

Rare Glass Bottles Were Recovered From An 18th-Century Shipwreck Off The Coast Of Florida

Rare Glass Bottles Were Recovered From An 18th-Century Shipwreck Off The Coast Of Florida

By Chip Chick

Her Message In A Bottle Was Discovered 26 Years After She Tossed It Into A Lake

Her Message In A Bottle Was Discovered 26 Years After She Tossed It Into A Lake

By Chip Chick

Paralyzed French Bulldog Dumped at Shelter, Covered in Sores and Desperate for Help

Paralyzed French Bulldog Dumped at Shelter, Covered in Sores and Desperate for Help

By Rocky Kanaka

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball turns heads as he arrives to game in Scooby-Doo’s ‘The Mystery Machine’

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball turns heads as he arrives to game in Scooby-Doo’s ‘The Mystery Machine’

By TheGrio

Watch the Moment this Neglected Dog is Reunited with Her Sister 🥹

Watch the Moment this Neglected Dog is Reunited with Her Sister 🥹

By Rocky Kanaka