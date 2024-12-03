His Christmas Fudge Recipe Only Calls For Three Ingredients

TikTok - @matthewinthekitchen - pictured above is the Christmas fudge

Christmas fudge is a classic treat for the holidays that no one wants to miss out on. Make Christmas fudge with Matthew Merril (@matthewinthekitchen) this holiday season.

Then, bring this fudge around to friends and family and watch them glow with delight after tasting the rich and chocolatey dessert.

Never made fudge before? Well, it’s no sweat because this fudge can be made with only three ingredients.

Older kids can make this on their own to help contribute to the Christmas festivities. It doesn’t require you to work the stovetop or oven, so there’s no danger of burning down the house.

In fact, the most complicated part of the recipe is just operating the microwave. With this convenient recipe, you’ll be able to have your fudge and eat it too! Just save some for Santa if you want to make the nice list this year.

First, pour three cups of white chocolate chips and one can of sweetened condensed milk into a large bowl. Mix it all together and then throw it in the microwave for thirty-second increments.

Between these intervals, continue stirring the mixture until the chips have melted and everything is nice and smooth.

Then, dump in your favorite Christmas-themed sprinkles and other toppings, such as pieces of candy cane. Next, pour the entire mixture into a square dish.

Stick it in the refrigerator for a few hours. Once time is up, your work is done, and all that’s left to do is slice and enjoy.

Yes, it’s that easy! Don’t even worry about dieting; save that for New Year’s. Christmastime is a time for indulging, and you deserve it after the year everybody has gone through.

Several TikTok users are impressed with the ease with which such a lovely dessert can be made.

“Wow, it’s two ingredients because sprinkles are optional,” commented one user.

“I’m dead and in heaven,” declared another.

“Am I the only one getting a sugar rush just watching this?” asked a third.