How To Care For A Rex Begonia, Which Is An Excellent Choice For Beginners And Seasoned Gardeners Alike

The rex begonia is sometimes referred to as the fancy-leaf begonia or painted-leaf begonia, and for good reason. These semi-tropical perennials are beloved for their stunning variegated leaves in shades of green, red, silver, and purple.

Hailing from a rich lineage of hybrids, rex begonias come in over 4,000 cultivars, each offering a gorgeous variety of sizes, shapes, and colors.

Despite their regal appearance and the royal nod in their name (rex actually means “king” in Latin), these plants are surprisingly easy to care for, too. That’s why they’re an excellent choice for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike.

Here’s everything you need to know about rex begonia care to help this houseplant thrive in your home.

How To Care For The Rex Begonia

When it comes to temperature, rex begonias do best in moderate conditions, which is part of why they’re perfectly suited for being houseplants.

They prefer mild temperatures, ranging from 60°F to 70°F, and thrive in moderately high humidity levels of about 50%.

Just keep in mind that when temperatures drop near freezing, this plant’s growth will slow significantly. Some varieties may even enter a dormant phase during the winter due to reduced light availability.

Next, rex begonias grow well in containers with light, airy, and fast-draining soil. Due to their delicate root systems, they enjoy well-aerated and peat-based potting mixes. Every two weeks during the growing season, you can also feed your plant with a half-strength liquid fertilizer.

As for where to place this plant in your home, it thrives with bright, indirect light throughout the year. And since rex begonias don’t bloom as frequently as other begonias, they can tolerate lower light levels and even flourish under fluorescent lighting.

Nonetheless, just like with other houseplants, it’s important to rotate your rex begonia’s container frequently. That way, all sides are equally exposed to light.

Now, the most frequent care you’ll have to provide your rex begonia is regular watering. You’ll just want to avoid over-watering your plant at all costs.

The soil should feel lightly moist but not soggy. So, wait until the surface of the soil feels dry before giving your plant a drink.

At the same time, you shouldn’t let the soil dry out completely because this can cause the plant to wilt. Additionally, while rex begonias appreciate humidity, make sure the leaves stay dry to prevent issues like powdery mildew.

Powdery mildew and botrytis fungal diseases are two issues that rex begonias are prone to. However, both can be managed using a systemic fungicide. You can remove any dead foliage and ensure your plant has good air circulation to reduce the risk of fungal problems as well.

Finally, certain pests, like mealybugs, can sometimes impact rex begonias. To prevent infestations, you should regularly trim your plant and remove any dead leaves from the soil surface.