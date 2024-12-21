How To Care For The Alluaudia Procera, A Very Unique And Spiny Succulent

ir1ska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Alluaudia procera, often called the Madagascar Ocotillo, is a unique and striking succulent native to Madagascar’s arid deserts.

While it closely resembles the Ocotillo plant of Southern California, these two plants aren’t actually related, making Alluaudia procera even more alluring.

Known for its towering spiked branches and clusters of small green leaves, this succulent plays an essential role in its native habitat, serving as a favorite food source for lemurs.

In the wild, Alluaudia procera can even grow up to an impressive 60 feet tall! But don’t fret: when it’s cultivated at home, it typically reaches a more manageable height of about 10 feet.

As a hardy succulent, Alluaudia procera requires care that’s quite different from your typical tropical houseplants. Nonetheless, once you understand its needs, it’s surprisingly easy to maintain.

So, whether you’re new to succulents or an experienced green thumb, here’s how to help your Alluaudia procera thrive.

How To Care For Alluaudia Procera

Regardless of if you plan to grow this plant indoors or outdoors, it prefers warmer temperatures, thriving in temperatures above 60°F.

It can also tolerate a bit of cold, specifically temperatures as low as 32°F. Just keep in mind that when the weather drops below 40°F, Alluaudia procera loses its leaves.

cocorattanakorn – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Additionally, in the harsh winter months, Alluaudia procera should be moved inside and shielded from extreme cold.

When it comes to soil, this plant will need a gritty and well-draining soil. For best results, use cactus soil or mix regular potting soil with pumice or sand up to 50% in order to improve airflow and drainage.

Alluaudia procera doesn’t require regular fertilizing, either, but you can use a balanced fertilizer once a month if you’d like. Just make sure to dilute it to a quarter of the recommended strength.

As for where to place this succulent, it thrives in full sunlight. So, if you choose to grow it indoors, position it in a spot with plenty of direct light, like a south-facing or west-facing window.

ir1ska – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Now, how frequently you need to water your Alluaudia procera will depend on its growing conditions. In the summer, outdoor plants might need water once a week; meanwhile, indoor plants may only require watering every other week or less.

You should always let this plant dry out completely in between waterings, and when in doubt, it’s better to wait an extra week before giving it another drink.

It’s important to note that flowering is rare when Alluaudia procera is grown indoors. Instead, clusters of yellowish-white flowers will typically appear during the summer months on mature outdoor plants that have grown at least three meters tall.

Perhaps the best part about caring for this plant is its hardiness. Alluaudia procera is tough and generally resistant to pests. Simply keep an eye out for common issues like aphids and mealybugs, especially in warmer months.

Finally, even though this succulent isn’t highly susceptible to fungal or bacterial infections, it’s smart to inspect your plant regularly and remove any unhealthy stems or leaves.