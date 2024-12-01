Over 4,500 Unmarked Graves Mainly Belonging To Impoverished Victorians Were Found In England

Stephen Davies - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

At a site that was once a Victorian workhouse in England, more than 4,500 unmarked graves were found. Most of the remains belong to the impoverished citizens of Bristol, who lived in filthy, overcrowded conditions.

The graves were discovered in 2018 when archaeologists began excavations at the site in preparation for a new housing development. The project was led by Cotswold Archaeology.

The site has a long and dark history. It was first established in Bristol, England, as a prisoner-of-war camp in 1779. Throughout the centuries, it also served as a workhouse during the Victorian era and a psychiatric facility.

By the 20th century, the site became Manor Park Hospital and then Blackberry Hill Hospital before closing in 2007 as part of Bristol’s redevelopment plan.

In 1779, the opening of Stapleton Prison marked it as one of the oldest examples of a prisoner-of-war camp in Britain. The prison primarily held captured sailors from Britain’s conflicts with Spain, France, and the United States.

After the Napoleonic Wars came to an end in 1815, it fell out of use. But in 1832, it was turned into a hospital during a cholera outbreak. Then, five years later, it was converted into Stapleton Workhouse, an institution for impoverished citizens.

During the Victorian era, workhouses provided shelter and job opportunities for the poor and unemployed. However, they were known for being unsafe, unsanitary, and overcrowded conditions, the perfect place for disease to spread like wildfire.

When World War I began, the site was transformed into a training center for people with mental disabilities to help out with the war. In the 1940s, it became a psychiatric facility. Finally, it was a geriatric hospital before its eventual closure.

In recent years, the British government initiated redevelopment plans for the site. They aimed to turn it into a community space with apartments, homes, and a shopping center.

In 2018, a team of archaeologists started digging at the Blackberry Hill Hospital site. Their work continued until 2023. During that span of time, the archaeologists unearthed thousands of unmarked graves.

“One of the most striking elements of the excavation is the discovery of more than 4,500 graves,” stated Cotswold Archaeology.

“These primarily date from the workhouse period, from 1837 to the late 19th century. Some burials may even date back to the site’s earlier function as a prisoner-of-war camp.”

Many of the buried individuals faced extreme poverty and illness before their deaths, shedding light on the societal struggles that occurred during the Victorian era in Bristol.

Further analysis of their remains and accompanying personal items will help archaeologists learn more about the people’s lives, health, and causes of death.

A large number of the unearthed remains have been reburied so far. A memorial service will be held in their memory and to honor their lives.