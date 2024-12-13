She Disappeared In 1946, Two Hours After Her Son’s Tragic Death

Utah Department of Public Safety - pictured above is Frances

Nearly 80 years later, the Ogden City Police Department in Utah is seeking tips in the 1946 disappearance of Frances Shurtleff Sessions, a mother who went missing following the death of her son.

It all began on May 20, 1946. Frances, who was 26, visited her parents’ home at 916 26th Street in Ogden before leaving with her 6-year-old son, Lee Sessions, and her 6-year-old nephew, Spencer Roberts.

The trio planned to hike east to Bear Cave to have a picnic, and Frances’ father was supposed to meet them for lunch.

Yet, as her father, Lee Shurtleff, arrived, tragedy struck Frances, her son, and her nephew. The three of them came upon loose shale and began to slip.

“Frances, who was sliding herself, tried to grab the boys but was unable, resulting in the boys falling over some cliffs,” said an Ogden City Police Department press release.

After her son tumbled for approximately 50 feet, sustaining severe injuries, Frances retrieved him and carried him down the remainder of the mountain. Nonetheless, he ultimately passed away in her arms.

As for Frances’ nephew, Spencer, he survived the fall and started walking to get help. Frances’ father, Lee, picked Spencer up and transported him to get medical treatment.

In the wake of this tragic accident, Lee brought Frances back to his home so she could get some rest, and she went to the bathroom to wash up.

Yet, once her parents went to check on her, they realized that Frances was missing. She vanished, wearing the same clothes just two hours after her son’s death.

The police were immediately contacted, and a comprehensive search was launched in the regions of Weber Canyon and Weber River.

Despite these efforts and many community members volunteering to assist, no evidence of Frances’ whereabouts was ever uncovered.

Due to the loss of her son, Frances was described as “probably overcome with grief.” She’d also suffered her own injuries because of the fall and was only wearing light clothing, which wouldn’t be warm enough for dropping evening temperatures.

There were various reports of possible sightings, none of which panned out. The most promising lead came from a woman named Ida Draayer, who contacted the Ogden police and claimed to have spotted Frances in Los Angeles County, California, about a month or two after she went missing.

Ida saw a woman, noticed she was driving a car with a Utah license plate, and spoke with her. According to Ida, the woman was disoriented and possibly in shock.

However, Ida had never actually seen a photo of Frances prior to this supposed sighting. Instead, she reportedly made the tip to authorities based on her “intuition.”

Once Ida was able to view photos of Frances, though, she insisted it was the same woman she’d encountered in Los Angeles.

This prompted Captain Clifford K. Kceter and Detective Dee T. Burke to send Frances’ pictures to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Unfortunately, this lead never went anywhere, either, since the woman couldn’t be located or positively identified. So, Frances has remained missing for over 78 years.

“Ogden Police investigators pursued numerous leads across the United States, but Frances has never been located and remains a missing person,” the Ogden City Police Department press release reads.

“Gone but never forgotten. Together we uncover, together we solve.”

Frances, born in 1920, graduated from Ogden High School in 1937. For pastimes, she liked sewing and spending time with her family members. Her father passed away in 1957, and her mother followed decades later in 1984.

She was five foot three, weighed about 97 pounds, and described as having gray eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue blouse, dark gray slacks, and brown shoes.

Frances would be over 100 years old if she were alive today. Anyone with tips is urged to contact the Ogden City Police Department at (801) 395-8221.