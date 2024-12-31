She Got Stuck In A Snowstorm On Her Way To Her Heart Transplant Surgery, And New York State Troopers Stepped In To Save Her

New York State Troopers were busy following a snowstorm that hit southern regions of Western New York on Thanksgiving.

From Thanksgiving until December 1, authorities aided a total of 111 disabled vehicles and investigated 82 property damage collisions, as well as seven personal injury collisions.

Perhaps their most rewarding effort of all, though, was helping a woman from Rochester successfully make it to the Cleveland Clinic for her heart transplant.

The woman, who’s 64-years-old, uses a battery-powered heart pump. And the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, she and her husband set out from Rochester to drive to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. There, she was supposed to undergo transplant surgery.

Yet, hazardous road conditions due to the severe snowstorm caused the woman and her husband to become stranded while driving on New York State Route 5 in the town of Portland.

Her husband was thankfully able to contact a nurse from Cleveland Clinic before the situation “became critical,” according to a press release from New York State Police (NYSP), and a collaborative rescue effort was launched.

The nurse first got in touch with the state police. Then, troopers successfully maintained contact with the woman and her husband until they were located with an NYSP Utility Task Vehicle.

At that point, the woman was first transported to the Portland Fire Department by state troopers. Then, she was moved to Westfield Memorial Hospital before finally being transported to the Jamestown Airport in Chautauqua County. From there, she was ultimately flown to Cleveland Clinic via plane for her heart transplant.

The story of this incredible rescue mission was shared by the New York State Police on Facebook, and the officers were applauded by community members.

In the comment section, one Facebook user claiming to be the woman’s daughter even left a heartfelt comment, expressing her thanks to those involved.

“Words will never express the extreme gratitude my family and I have for you… That’s my mom you saved!” the user commented.

“God bless each and every one of the officers involved in helping her get to safety and get her to her hopefully new heart.”

In their press release, the New York State Police also reflected on the rescue, calling it an “incredible story of perseverance and coordination.”

“The actions of the troopers, medical staff, and transportation teams highlight how critical teamwork and quick thinking can save lives, even in the face of severe weather conditions,” the release reads.

“It’s heartening to see such dedication to ensuring a patient received a life-saving heart transplant despite the challenges posed by the snowstorm.”

The other disabled vehicles, property damage collisions, and personal injury collisions that troopers aided during the storm were located along the I-90 corridor from Erie County to the Pennsylvania state line.