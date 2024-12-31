She’s Showing You How To Make Her Grandma’s Meatball Board For New Year’s Eve

TikTok - @carla.bushey

New Year’s Eve is all about ringing in the new, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still savor the classics. Nothing says a party like an array of irresistibly juicy meatballs that are bursting with flavor.

TikToker Carla Bushey (@carla.bushey) is sharing how to make a meatball board for New Year’s. Think of it as kind of like a charcuterie board but with the cozy, comforting twist of saucy, perfectly seasoned meatballs. This isn’t just a recipe—it’s a centerpiece and an experience.

It’s a little fancy, a lot delicious, and super fun to eat. You can also mix and match flavors to suit the preferences of your crowd. These bites will keep everyone coming back for more. So, grab your apron and get rolling!

Ingredients:

1 pound of ground beef or ground turkey

1 large egg

1/4 cup of bread crumbs

1/4 cup of grated parmesan

1/4 cup of finely chopped onion

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of fresh Italian parsley

Directions:

Start by chopping up the onion, parsley, and garlic. Next, beat a large egg. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients from the above list.

Then, form some bite-sized meatballs. Place them on a sheet pan and bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.

In the video, Carla makes four different kinds of sauces to coat her meatballs in. The first was marinara meatballs.

TikTok – @carla.bushey

She used one cup of jarred marinara sauce with beef meatballs. To make buffalo-style meatballs, she used a cup of Frank’s Nashville hot sauce with turkey meatballs.

For the Asian-style meatballs, she combined a quarter cup of soy sauce, a quarter cup of hoisin sauce, two tablespoons of honey, and a tablespoon of Sriracha sauce with beef meatballs.

Finally, she did sweet and sour turkey meatballs with a half cup of cranberry sauce and a half cup of chili sauce.

Pair the tender, succulent meatballs with a selection of mouthwatering sides, dipping sauces, and crispy bread to make sliders.

Enjoy your magical meatball creations as you celebrate the New Year!

