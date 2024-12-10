Sweeten Up The Holidays With These Christmas Brownie Pops

TikTok - @sashacakeschicago

Sweeten up your holidays with a festive treat your dessert table deserves to have. On TikTok, Sasha Nary (@sashacakeschicago) is sharing how to make these bite-sized fudgy brownies on sticks.

They’re fun to make and are definitely a lot easier than wrapping gifts. If you want to spread some holiday cheer, get started on the recipe below!

Ingredients:

2/3 cup of granulated sugar

2/3 cup of dark brown sugar

3 eggs

1/2 cup of unsalted butter

1 cup of dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

2 teaspoons of vanilla

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of dark chocolate

Directions:

Start by preheating your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, add the sugar and room-temperature eggs to the bowl of a stand mixer. Cream the mixture on the high setting until it becomes light and fluffy.

Meanwhile, melt the butter by microwaving it at 30-second increments in a heat-proof bowl or container. Stir the butter between each increment. Add the chocolate chips and stir until they have melted and are fully combined with the butter.

Then, turn down the speed of the stand mixer to the lowest setting and incorporate the butter/chocolate mixture, oil, and vanilla. Afterward, sift the dry ingredients together—flour, cocoa powder, cornstarch, salt.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients while the mixer is still on low speed. Once they are combined, use a silicone spatula to fold the half cup of dark chocolate.

TikTok – @sashacakeschicago

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Grease a round 10-inch silicone mold with nonstick cooking spray, pour the brownie batter in, and bake it in the oven on the middle rack for 35 to 45 minutes. Let the brownies cool down to room temperature before removing them from the mold.

Finally, cut them into eight slices and decorate them to your liking. You can create Christmas-themed characters or objects, such as a Christmas tree, a snowman, an ugly sweater, a section of snowflakes, Santa Claus, a reindeer, or even the Grinch.

Top them with little candies, sprinkles, pretzels, and icing designs. Stick miniature candy canes into the base of each brownie to turn them into festive brownie pops.

@sashacakeschicago Christmas Brownie Pops Recipe!??? Perfectly crinkly and full of rich chocolate goodness brownie slices, dressed in joliest holiday classics! You know me, every season I gotta make new brownie slices version, and while I gear up for new holiday edition ~ here is one from LY! ???????? Which is your favorite: the ugly sweater, snowflake, snowman, tree, santa, rudolph, baby-grinch, or candy!? Ingredients: 2/3 cup (130 g) granulated sugar 2/3 cup (135 g) dark brown sugar 3 eggs, room temperature 1/2 cup (113 g) unsalted butter 1 cup (100 g) dark chocolate chips/chunks 1/4 cup (54 g) vegetable oil 2 tsp vanilla 1/2 cup (75 g) all-purpose flour 1/2 cup (50 g) unsweetened cocoa powder 1 tbsp cornstarch 1/4 tsp salt 1/2 cup (50 g) dark chocolate (for folding) Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 325 °F. 2. Add the sugars and eggs to the bowl of stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment; cream on high speed until light and fluffy. 2. Meanwhile, melt the butter by microwaving in heatproof bowl/container at 30 second increments, stirring between each, then add the chocolate and stir until its fully melted and combined with butter. 3. Turn down the speed of mixer to lowest and add butter/chocolate mixture, oil, and vanilla. 4. Sift together flour, cocoa, cornstarch, salt, and add to wet ingredients while the mixer is still on low speed. Mix just until combined. 5. Fold the 1/2 cup of chocolate with silicone spatula. 6. Grease the 10 inch round silicone mold or spring form with nonstick spray, pour in the brownie batter and bake on middle rack for 35-45 minutes (until inserted toothpick comes out mostly clean) 7. Cool to room temperature before removing from the mold/ form, cut into 8 slices and decorate as desired ? #nostalgicchristmas #christmasmood #christmasaesthetic #christmasbaking #christmastreats #xmasvibes #christmasvibes #cozychristmas ? It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams