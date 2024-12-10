Sweeten Up The Holidays With These Christmas Brownie Pops
Sweeten up your holidays with a festive treat your dessert table deserves to have. On TikTok, Sasha Nary (@sashacakeschicago) is sharing how to make these bite-sized fudgy brownies on sticks.
They’re fun to make and are definitely a lot easier than wrapping gifts. If you want to spread some holiday cheer, get started on the recipe below!
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup of granulated sugar
- 2/3 cup of dark brown sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup of unsalted butter
- 1 cup of dark chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup of vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla
- 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon of cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 cup of dark chocolate
Directions:
Start by preheating your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, add the sugar and room-temperature eggs to the bowl of a stand mixer. Cream the mixture on the high setting until it becomes light and fluffy.
Meanwhile, melt the butter by microwaving it at 30-second increments in a heat-proof bowl or container. Stir the butter between each increment. Add the chocolate chips and stir until they have melted and are fully combined with the butter.
Then, turn down the speed of the stand mixer to the lowest setting and incorporate the butter/chocolate mixture, oil, and vanilla. Afterward, sift the dry ingredients together—flour, cocoa powder, cornstarch, salt.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients while the mixer is still on low speed. Once they are combined, use a silicone spatula to fold the half cup of dark chocolate.
Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.
Grease a round 10-inch silicone mold with nonstick cooking spray, pour the brownie batter in, and bake it in the oven on the middle rack for 35 to 45 minutes. Let the brownies cool down to room temperature before removing them from the mold.
Finally, cut them into eight slices and decorate them to your liking. You can create Christmas-themed characters or objects, such as a Christmas tree, a snowman, an ugly sweater, a section of snowflakes, Santa Claus, a reindeer, or even the Grinch.
Top them with little candies, sprinkles, pretzels, and icing designs. Stick miniature candy canes into the base of each brownie to turn them into festive brownie pops.
More About:Recipes