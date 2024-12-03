The 20-5-3 Rule Tells You How Much Time You Should Spend In Nature To Reduce Your Stress

In a world so consumed by technology, disconnecting is increasingly tough. Face-to-face communication has been replaced by text chains and email threads, and escaping screens to get more in touch with nature can feel impossible in the wake of busy schedules.

However, one neuroscientist from Northeastern University named Rachel Hopman has developed a more sustainable approach. Similar to the food pyramid, her method, the “20-5-3 rule,” serves as a guide to how much time you should be spending in nature to reduce stress and improve your overall well-being.

First, Spend 20 Minutes Outside Three Times Each Week

The bottom rung of the pyramid refers to spending 20 minutes in nature at least three times per week. In a new study led by Rachel, she found that a walk through a city botanical garden for just 20 minutes can improve mental health, as well as increase memory and cognition.

“But we found that people who used their cell phone on the walk saw none of those benefits,” she pointed out.

Another study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan also concluded that getting outside three times a week for just 20 minutes helps lower cortisol or the body’s main stress hormone.

It’s just important to fully disconnect during these time periods to reap the full benefits. So, avoid going on your phone, engaging in aerobic exercise, and talking to others. Focus on grounding yourself instead.

Each Month, Spend Five Hours In Semi-Wild Spaces

Next, the pyramid’s middle rung states that you should spend at least five hours in a semi-wild space, such as a state park, each month.

Research by the Finnish government showed that strolling through a state park, as opposed to a city park, offered more feelings of relaxation and restoration. So, while visiting your local park is fine each week, it’s important to escape to more wild and natural places on a monthly basis.

These organic environments can calm us in special ways. For instance, according to Rachel, “fractals,” or intricate patterns like mountains or trees that repeat in different sizes, can soothe the mind.

“Imagine a typical building. It’s usually flat, with right angles. It’s painted some dull color,” she explained.

Nature, on the other hand, offers a form of organized chaos that can refuel our cognitive resources.

Finally, Spend Three Days Off The Grid Each Year

The final part of the pyramid says that we should be spending three days in nature each year, whether that’s by renting an Airbnb or going camping. The best destinations will be off the grid, away from the stress of everyday life, allowing you to escape.

You can think of this three-day endeavor as a retreat. By exposing yourself to natural landscapes for an extended period of time, your alpha brain waves will be activated. These brain waves are associated with creativity, meditation, and relaxation.

Why The Rule Works

Immersing ourselves in nature allows our brains to go into “soft fascination” mode. Rachel detailed how this state helps restore the resources we rely on to think, perform tasks, process information, and create.

Research has even found that PTSD symptoms and stress can be reduced by 29% and 21%, respectively, following a four-day trip in the wild. Then, the positive effects can last for weeks.

The best part? Getting outside to spend time in nature is extremely accessible and can be incorporated into your routine in countless ways, depending on your personal situation.